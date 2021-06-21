2021 Trends: Battery Materials Market Accurate Insights| Key Players Asahi Kasei Corporation, Hitachi Chemicals, Umicore, POSCO, etc High demand for smart devices is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global battery materials market is expected to reach USD 89.75 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The battery materials market is experiencing a rapid growth rate attributable to the growing demand for lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries, among others in applications such as consumer electronics, automotive, and grid storage, among others.

The in-depth report on the Battery Materials market offers insights into market position, geographical presence, production and manufacturing capacity, gross margin, revenue generation, and business expansion strategies of prominent players.

Key participants include Asahi Kasei Corporation, Hitachi Chemicals, Umicore, POSCO, Mitsui Mining & Chemical Company, Johnson Matthey, Kureha Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Toray, and Dow Chemical, among others.

The Global Battery Materials Market Research Report 2020 offers an extensive evaluation of the industry. The statistical analysis performed for this report indicates the market is expected to grow at a steady pace throughout the forecast timeline.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Battery Materials market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others.

The report focuses on key market regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa, and key segments such as product types, application spectrum, technology, and end-user industries.

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Lead-Acid Lithium-Ion Others

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Metal & Metal Oxides Other Chemical Compounds

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Consumer Electronics Automotive Grid Storage Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Battery Materials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Battery Materials Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. A high demand for smart devices

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for electric vehicles

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of charging support for electric vehicles across the world

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Battery Materials Market By Battery Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Battery Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Lead-Acid

5.1.2. Lithium-Ion

5.1.3. Others

Chapter 6. Battery Materials Market By Material Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Materials Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Metal & Metal Oxides

6.1.2. Other Chemical Compounds

Chapter 7. Battery Materials Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Consumer Electronics

7.1.2. Automotive

7.1.3. Grid Storage

7.1.4. Others

Continue..!

