2D Chromatography Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2028 The study methodologies used to examine the 2D Chromatography market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.

The global 2D chromatography market size is expected to reach USD 60 Million in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global 2D chromatography market revenue growth is significantly driven by rising research and development activities by biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies, rapid development in petroleum industry, and increasing applications of 2D chromatography techniques. 2D chromatography is used to isolate, identify, and quantify various components of a complex mixture. In this method, two chromatographic columns are connected in a proper sequence and the separation procedure is done by flowing the mixture from first column to the second.

Some Key Findings in the Report:

In March 2020, Scion Instruments launched LC6000 liquid chromatograph. This system’s features include flow rate precision, injection volume precision, ultra-low carry-over; accurate chromatography, low-volume degassing options, and large solvent cabinet.

2D gas chromatography segment revenue is expected to register a 6.8% CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid developments in the oil industry, increasing concerns regarding environmental pollution, and rising food safety concerns.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing number of biotech companies and steady investment in R&D activities in pharmaceutical industry are key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are Agilent Technologies, LECO, Waters, Shimadzu, Restek, SepSolve Analytical, Merck, Danaher, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Important Points Mentioned in the 2D Chromatography Market Study

Manufacturing Analysis: The report initially analyzes the various segments of the market in a brief manner, which includes product types, applications, and so on. Further, the report consists of a separate section wherein an in-depth analysis of the manufacturing process has been provided which has been verified thorough primary information collected by experts of reputed industries as well as the industry analysts.

Sales and Revenue Estimation: By applying several top-down and bottom-up approaches on the previous years’ sales and revenue data as well as the present market scenario, the analysts have anticipated the market growth and size in major geographies. The report further includes an all-inclusive study on the applications and end-user industries participating in the market. Furthermore, the report provides crucial data on the regulatory policies and guidelines, as well as the macro-economic factors, that determine the evolution of the market along with predictive analysis.

Demand & Supply Assessment: The report further offers key information on the manufacturing and cost analysis, consumption ration, import/export factors, and product and service distribution.

Competitiveness: The report provides crucial data based on the company profile, product portfolio, product and service cost, potential, and sales and revenue generated by the key pioneers and other leading companies.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

2D Gas Chromatography

2D Liquid Chromatography

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Life Science Research

Food and Beverage Testing

Environmental Analysis

Petrochemical and Natural Gas Analysis

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Sector

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Cancer Research Laboratories

Agriculture and Food Industries

Specialty Clinics

Others

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the 2D Chromatography market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the 2D Chromatography market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2028?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the 2D Chromatography market growth worldwide?

