Acesulfame Potassium Market Size, Share, Growth, Worldwide Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Emerging Trends By 2027

The Global Acesulfame Potassium market is forecast to reach USD 989.0 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rising awareness about the role diet plays in the functioning of the health, growing experimentation with different types of diets like Paleo Diet, Keto diet, consideration of this sweetener as a keto-friendly sugar alternative as its every half-gram of serving contains only 0.5 g of net carbs and rising incidence rate of diabetes are some of the factors fostering the growth of the market. The approval of its use as a flavor enhancer and general-purpose sweetener by various agencies, like the FDA, which approved its use as a general-purpose sweetener in 2003, acted as a major contributing factor for the growth of the market, leading to its widespread application. Though various supporting market factors have been fostering the market growth, the COVID-19 pandemic may have a retarding impact on the growth of the sector, as China, one of the major supplier of the sweetener, has been under lockdown till 8th April, when a large number of manufacturing plants were not operational. It may result in supply chain issues like shortage and delay in supply.

Key participants include Merck KGaA, Suzhou Hope Technology Co. Ltd Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Anhui Jinhe Industrial Co. Ltd, Celanese Corporation, Vitasweet Co., Ltd, Jiangxi Beiyang Food Additive Co., Ltd, Fuerst Day Lawson Limited, and Zhejiang Sanhe Food Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2932

The COVID-19 Impact: One of the immediate adverse impact of the global pandemic on the market has been reduced product manufacturing and delayed supply. It can be observed from the scenario of its major end-users like carbonated drink manufactures, as an instance, Coca-Cola. The company in its annual report has revealed that issues with availability of the artificial sweetener caused in their delayed production and supply of zero-sugar and diet drinks. Thus, it may have a negative impact on the growth of the sector, which would be particularly observed in the first three quarters of 2020.

However, from the last quarter of 2020, the market is projected to witness a surging demand. The underlying reason being increased awareness about the importance of controlling glucose level among diabetic patients, as an aftereffect of COVID-19, on the society. In an effort to look for patterns among COVID-19 positive patients, various studies have been conducted like the attempt made by China-Japan Friendship Hospital and Capital Medical University. They considered the cases of 191 adults admitted by 31 January and revealed that approximately 50% of the patients had underlying health conditions, usually high blood pressure, and diabetes. Among individuals with diabetes, deaths are more likely. Such disclosure from these studies would result in further increasing the awareness about the importance of maintaining the blood glucose level among diabetic patients, which would contribute to the growth of the sector.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Acesulfame Potassium market according to Product Type, Grade, Application, and Region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Powder

Liquid

Granular

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Food grade

Pharmaceutical grade

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Food & beverage

Personal care

Pharmaceutical

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Browse Full Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/acesulfame-potassium-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

In context to Product Type, the Liquid segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 4.7% during the forecast period. The growth of the pharmaceutical sector and elevating demand of various medications in liquid form due to its fast action and quick absorption would contribute to the growth rate witnessed by this segment as for manufacturing these medications; the sweetener would be preferred in liquid form.

In regards to Grade, the Food grade is projected to hold more than 40.0% of the market in 2019. Traits of this artificial sweetener like heat stability, rapid solubility, ability of enhancing the flavor and approval for use in food & beverages in more than 100 countries have resulted in the high demand of this sweetener in food grade for manufacturing confectionery & bakery, beverages, dairy, processed food among various other food & beverage products.

In context to Application, the Pharmaceutical segment is projected to witness a growth rate of 4.4% during the forecast period. The growth rate witnessed by the Pharmaceutical segment is attributed to the applicability of this artificial sweetener in compressed tablets, effervescent tablets, chewable tablets, medical gums, medical teas among other products in the pharmaceutical sector, contributing to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

A study conducted on analyzing the antiglycation potential of this sweetener revealed the fact that it has the ability to minimize the formation of AGEs and Amadori products establishing its antiglycation potential. Such findings would support the expansion of the industry and open new ways of marketing the product on the part of the market players.

The high rate of obesity, diabetes, along with developed pharmaceutical companies, would support the growth of the market in North America…Continued

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technology

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Acesulfame Potassium Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Acesulfame Potassium Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Expansion of the food & beverages sector

4.2.2.2. The increasing number of diabetic patients

4.2.2.3. Increasing experimentation with diet

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Availability of alternatives

4.2.3.2. Risk associated with long term exposure to acesulfame potassium

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price Trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence

Continued…

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2932

Thank you for reading our report. To receive further information on the report or to enquire about its customization, please get in touch with us and get your report tailored according to your needs.

Browse More Reports-

Thermal Insulation Coating Market Outlook

Artificial Turf Market Demand

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com