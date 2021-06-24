Acrylic Acid Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The global Acrylic Acid market is forecast to reach USD 20.19 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rising demand in the personal care market for superabsorbent polymers is expected to fuel growth over the projected period. Expanding use is also likely to shape the market in the manufacturing of surfactants, surface coatings, and adhesives & sealants. The rising demand for glacial acrylic acid (GAA) in the manufacture of superabsorbent polymers (SAP) is projected to be a primary factor to escalate the market growth. Increasing SAP reach in niche segments involving adult incontinence, water treatment additives, and radiation treated coatings is anticipated to play an important role in the market growth in emerging economies in the Asia Pacific and Central & South America.

The driving forces for growth are rising demand for superabsorbent polymers, widespread acceptance of acrylic-based products in developing nations like the Asia Pacific, and increasing industrial sectors such as adhesives and sealants. Industries are designing and selling petrochemical technologies for manufacturing it. Instead of globally growing oil prices, producers use bio-based methods to generate this unsaturated carboxylic acid and acrylates from natural materials such as glycerol, sugar, and other things. Renewable feedstock provides favorable cost outcomes for competing with petrochemical routes.

Request Free Sample: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3399

Owing to growing environmental issues in regions such as North America, Europe, stringent regulatory controls are placed on the use of this organic compound to preserve the atmosphere and discourage occupational exposure. Its development is limited because of the possible restrictions. The manufacturers focus on research and development to discover the bio-based roots to boost the market growth.

Key participants include Formosa Plastics Co., Jiangsu Jurong Chemical Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Chemical, Shenyang Chemical Co. Ltd., LG Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical, Dow Chemical Co., CNPC, BASF, and Arkema among others.

The COVID-19 impact:

Demand around the organic chemicals sector will register a slump in development, although the need for certain chemicals that find end-user implementations in healthcare and food is rising. Also, China, the world’s leading manufacturer of chemicals, reported a massive decline in production in the first quarter of 2020 along the course of COVID-19’s pandemic progression. This has contributed to an imbalance in the economics of supply-demand, causing suppliers and consumers everywhere to try and negotiate supply contracts.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Acrylate esters were the primary products consumed in 2019, with an overall market share of 48.62%. Increasing demand for derivative products such as ethyl acrylate, butyl acrylate, and 2-EHA is supposed to propel product growth in paints, coatings, and fabrics.

Personal care goods formed the leading end-use sector and constituted 30 percent of the overall value of the market in 2019. Rising demand from adult incontinence goods is projected to push this category over the forecast period attributed to the increasing geriatric population base in Europe and Japan, coupled with the rising population of baby boomers in the U.S.

North America and Europe have established markets, which have a heavy emphasis on the production of bio-based acrylic acid. Corporations like Novozymes, Cargill, BASF, and OPX Bio have successfully implemented pilot-scale bio-based components and are moving on to commercial ventures.

The APAC is projected to intensify with an estimated 5.6% CAGR; due to the booming adhesive and sealant industry, the demand in emerging nations such as China and India is rising. The government has taken measures to help the manufacturing strategies that have contributed to the country’s rapid sector development which will have a direct effect on regional growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Global Acrylic Acid market on the basis of Product, Acrylic Polymer, Application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Acrylate Esters

Glacial Acrylic Acid

Others

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/acrylic-acid-market

Acrylic Polymer Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Crylic Elastomers

Super Absorbent Polymers

Water Treatment Polymers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Surfactants

Organic Chemicals

Adhesives & Sealants

Textiles

Water Treatment

Personal Care Products

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM



Ask For Discount: https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3399

Thank you for taking out time to read our report. We also offer report customization according to client’s requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about customization plan and our team will offer you the report as per the modifications.

About Us:

Our in-house experts assist our clients with advice based on their proficiency in the market that helps them in creating a compendious database for the clients. Our team offers expert insights to clients to guide them through their business ventures. We put in rigorous efforts to keep our clientele satisfied and focus on fulfilling their demands to make sure that the end-product is what they desire. We excel in diverse fields of the market and with our services extending to competitive analysis, research and development analysis, and demand estimation among others, we can help you invest your funds in the most beneficial areas for research and development.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com