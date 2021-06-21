Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Share To Reach USD 44.19 Billion By 2026

The global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) market is expected to reach USD 44.19 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene is a sturdy engineering thermoplastic and amorphous polymer that is used in the production of lightweight, rigid, and molded products which are used in a diverse range of end-use applications.

Increasing use of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene is estimated to simulate market demand in the upcoming years owing to its high luster and easy formability. Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene finds application in TVs, TV/OA housings, monitor housings, VCRs, fax machines, printers, vacuum cleaners, digital cameras, camcorders, computers, CD-ROM bezels, microwave ovens, adapters, sheet for refrigerators, and briefcases, among others. This engineering plastic is also used in the production of kitchen utensils.

The automobile industry is also a significant user of ABS, which are used in automotive dashboards, inner decorating plate, outer body panel, sound insulation board, steering wheel, door locks, ventilation pipe, bumper, and other parts. Rising awareness pertaining to the innate relationship between vehicle mass and fuel economy is boosting the demand for lightweight engineering plastics and hence, in turn, is expected to drive the market demand for ABS

In the construction industry, ABS finds application in the production of plastic tubing and corrugated plastic structures. This engineering plastic can be cut to various size and comes in a wide range of colors and finishes.

ABS, on burning leads to the generation of high smoke, which could cause concerns about air pollution. On decomposition, at high temperatures, the polymer burns into its major three constituents which are considered to be carcinogenic to humans. Even at lower temperatures, ultra-fine particles are produced which have an adverse impact on human health. Further, the availability of substitutes of ABS may also act as a restraint in the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The composition of styrene in the polymer lies in the range of 40% to 60%, and it gives rigidity and process ability to plastics as well as a nice and glossy finish.

The application in consumer goods and home appliances contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.7% in the forecast period owing to an increase in the level of the disposable income of the people in the region.

The market in the Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2018 and is projected to maintain its market dominance throughout the forecast period growing at a rate of 6.6%. This can be attributed to the growth of end-user industries such as the automotive, consumer goods & home appliances, and electronics industry. Favorable government initiatives for infrastructure development in the region, especially in developing countries like China and India, are also expected to drive the market growth.

Key participants include LG Chemicals, Asahi Kasei, Chi Mei Corporation, Formosa Plastics, Kumho Petrochemicals, SABIC, Styron, BASF SE, Du Pont, and Arkema SA, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) market on the basis of raw materials, grade, applications, and region:

Raw Materials Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026))

Acrylonitrile

Butadiene

Styrene

Process Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026))

Injection Molding

Extrusion

Blow Molding

Others

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026))

Automotive & Transportation

Construction

Electronics

Consumer Goods & Home Appliances

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

MEA

Report Highlights:

Production Analysis: The report entails production analysis of the global market Growth with respect to the key regional segments, product types, and the broad application gamut. Moreover, the price analysis of the leading companies involved in this sector is also covered in the report.

The report entails production analysis of the global market Growth with respect to the key regional segments, product types, and the broad application gamut. Moreover, the price analysis of the leading companies involved in this sector is also covered in the report. Sales & Revenue Analysis – The report includes accurate market sales volume and revenue estimations, assessed using useful analytical tools.

– The report includes accurate market sales volume and revenue estimations, assessed using useful analytical tools. Supply and Value Chain Analysis: This section of the report offers a detailed examination of the global supply and value chains, which have been drastically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This section of the report offers a detailed examination of the global supply and value chains, which have been drastically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Competitive Scenario: This section highlights both the emerging and dominant players of the industry and summarizes their company profiles, product portfolios, production capacities, and cost and revenue analyses.

