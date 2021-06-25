Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2027 Market Size – USD 583.8 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.0% for the year 2026, Market trends – Increasing lung injuries due to car accidents with various chronic diseases such as pulmonary or systemic infection, neurological conditions, among others.

Rise in the chronic diseases and increase in the air pollution & air quality are some of the significant reasons to propel the growth of the acute respiratory distress syndrome market during the forecast years.

According to the analysis of Reports and Data, the global acute respiratory distress syndrome market was valued at USD 583.8 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 934.8 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0%. Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is a type of respiratory failure, which is a form of lung inflammation. Due to which there is a problem with the proper delivery of the oxygen to the different body organs, which at the end impact the appropriate functioning of the parts. Various causes are included with the ARDS, such as sepsis, trauma, pneumonia, and others. The primary treatment for the ARDS involves mechanical ventilation, which is delivered through a rigid tube that enters the oral cavity and is secured in the airway.

According to a survey done by the World Health Organization (WHO), it is seen that more than 3 million people are effects due to acute respiratory distress syndrome. It can affect people of all ages. The main reason for the ARDS is air pollution, which is caused due to the emission by the vehicles. The harmful gases emitted are inhaled by the people thus leading to several problems.

Different strategic initiatives have been undertaken by the various players in the ARDS industry. For instance, on December 2018, Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. a biopharmaceutical company merged with CVie Therapeutics and launched AEROSURF, a combination drug/device product which is used to treat respiratory distress syndrome.

The Asia Pacific region is the highest-growing region from a geographical perspective in the acute respiratory distress syndrome market. Thus, the advancement in the healthcare sector is expected to propel the market growth. China, India, and Japan are driving the growth of the acute respiratory distress syndrome market in the Asia-pacific region with growth in the lung injury and brain damage due to the rise in the car accidents in this region.

The growth is primarily driven by activity on significant infrastructure projects and supported by an increase in warehouses. Various drugs to treat the ARDS in the product pipeline and various new approval of the drugs by FDA are expected to drive the growth of the acute respiratory distress syndrome market.

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Faron Pharmaceuticals, BioMarck Pharmaceuticals, GE Healthcare, Hamilton Medical AG, Smiths Medical, Athersys, GlaxoSmithKline, Altor Bioscience, and Mondobiotech.

The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation

Device Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

Monitoring Devices

Diagnostic Devices Blood Gas Analyzers Pulse Oximeters Spirometers Capnography Devices Other Diagnostic Devices

Therapeutic Devices Mechanical Ventilators Invasive And Non-invasive Ventilators Drug Delivery Devices Nebulizers Humidifiers PAP Other Therapeutic Devices



Injury Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

Brain Injury

Lung Injury

Severity (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

Mild

Moderate

Severe

Treatment (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

Fibro Proliferate

Exudative Stage

Resolution Stage

Recovery Stage

Sales Channel (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

Direct Sales

Channel Sales

End User (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Service Centers

Other End Users

The report focuses on evaluation of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



Key Advantages of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market Report:

Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market

Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors

Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis

Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth

Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market

Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market

