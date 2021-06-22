Adsorption Equipment Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges

The global adsorption equipment market is forecast to reach USD 0.52 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Adsorption equipment is used to bind molecules or particles to a surface in a process. The equipment is used for industrial applications such as odor control and the recovery of volatile solvents such as benzene, ethanol, and trichloroethylene, and the drying of gas streams. Certain Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) are extremely hazardous, which are emitted in the atmosphere from an array of products like paints, varnishes, pesticides, and even furnishing, among others. VOCs may cause eye and throat irritation, nausea, and can also damage the liver and central nervous system.

To receive a free PDF sample of this report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1893

The market for adsorption equipment is influenced by the rising demand for controlling VOCs emitted into the atmosphere. These VOC emissions are from different industry verticals where aerosol is used extensively. In order to curb these emissions, adsorbers are employed to control the emission level of these hazardous chemicals.

The growth of the adsorption equipment market is driven further by the above-mentioned details, but there are restrains too. These restricting factors include the availability of cheaper alternatives for controlling air quality. As soon as adsorbing equipment becomes commercialized, their prices shall reduce.

The demography of Asia Pacific has been shifting towards the young population, and the purchasing potential of this young population is also increasing. The developing industries which manufacture automotive, chemical, pharmaceutical, printing, paper, and semiconductors are responsible for these hazardous emissions. In order to curb them, adsorbing equipment market is rising.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Fixed bed adsorbers are set to witness the highest CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period. The growth is due to their ability to restrict VOC containing streams over a wide range of flow rates. Due to their wide applicability and easy installation process, they are employed heavily in the market.

Vapor phase adsorption equipment are those which are used to remove VOC and HAP from various gas streams or during industrial operations and processes in the vapor state. Various types of adsorbents, such as zeolites can be used in them when the commonly used activated carbon is not effective. Vapor phase adsorbers are to observe the highest CAGR of 5.1% by phase-type over the forecast period.

Among the types by capacity, 10,000-50,000 CFM was observed to hold the largest market share of 32.5% in the year 2018. This is because of their ability to absorb and process high concentrations of VOC.

Disposable/rechargeable canisters type adsorbers are also used for both gas and liquid streams in industrial, commercial and municipal, among other setups. Their growth is due to their wide applicability and easy installation process. They held a market share of 26.8% in the year 2018.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Countries like India, China, and Japan are rapidly catching up with the growth in the adsorption equipment market. This region is a major base for the automotive, chemical, pharmaceutical, printing, paper, and semiconductor industries.

Key participants Durr Megtec, Eisenmann SE, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Munters Corporation, Taikisha Limited, Monroe Environmental Corp, TIGG LLC, Evoqua Water Technologies, Gulf Coast Environmental Systems, and Oxbrow activated carbon, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Adsorption Equipment market on the basis of bed type, phase type, capacity, end-user, and region:

Bed Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Fixed Bed

Disposable/Rechargeable Canisters

Moving bed adsorbers

Fluidized bed adsorbers

Others

Phase Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Liquid Phase

Vapor Phase

Get Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1893

Capacity Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Less than 10,000 CFM

10,000 – 50,000 CFM

More than 50,000 CFM

End-User Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Waste and Wastewater Treatment

Furniture Manufacturing

Electronics

Automotive

Printing

Industrial Equipment

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/adsorption-equipment-market

Key Highlights of the report:

The report provides an extensive evaluation of the global market including the recent trends and emerging trends of the industry.

A thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market to offer an accurate insight of the industry to assist the readers and investor capitalize on the current and emerging opportunities of the market.

Extensive analysis of the product portfolio, application spectrum, and end-users to provide in-depth understanding to the readers.

Thorough profiling of the leading players of the industry and their expansion strategies.

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

About Us:

Our in-house experts assist our clients with advice based on their proficiency in the market that helps them in creating a compendious database for the clients. Our team offers expert insights to clients to guide them through their business ventures. We put in rigorous efforts to keep our clientele satisfied and focus on fulfilling their demands to make sure that the end-product is what they desire. We excel in diverse fields of the market and with our services extending to competitive analysis, research and development analysis, and demand estimation among others, we can help you invest your funds in the most beneficial areas for research and development.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | Facebook

Browse more report@

Fumed Silica Market

Surface Disinfectant Market

Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market