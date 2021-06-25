Agricultural Biologicals Market Size, Major Strategies, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2020–2028

The global agricultural biologicals market size is expected to reach USD 27.6 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Rising preference for various types of organic products, rapid adoption of biologicals in farming and agriculture, increasing awareness regarding the harmful effects of synthetic plant protection products, and high development costs of various synthetic crop protection products are some major factors support market revenue growth.

Agricultural biologicals are derived from natural sources such as plant extracts, microorganisms, beneficial insects, and other organic matter. They generally do not leave any harmful residue on crops, and are considered safe. Rising awareness among farmers regarding benefits of biologicals has augmented e demand for these products, which is contributing significantly market revenue growth. Increasing applications of agricultural biologicals in various developing countries is expected to open up high revenue opportunities for various players in the market between 2021 and 2028.

However, various environmental concerns and cost related issues are hamper growth of the agricultural biologicals market to a certain extent going ahead.

Request Free Sample: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3903

Major companies operating in the market are Syngenta (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Marrione Bio Innovation (US), UPL (India), Isagro (Italy), Evogene (Israel), Vegalab (US), and Bayer (Germany).

Some key findings from the report

The biopesticides segment accounted for a significant revenue share in the market and is expected to continue its dominance over other segments in this category during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising use of biopesticides instead of a variety of conventionally used and potentially harmful chemical-based pesticides and fertilizers.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into oilseeds & pulses, cereals & grains, and fruits & vegetables. The cereals & grains segment revenue has been steady, owing to these being on staple diets among consumers across the globe, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Rising demand for various types of organic products worldwide, enhanced productivity and improving crop yield, rising costs of fertilizers and pesticides, and increasing global population are factors driving growth of the market.

Asia Pacific market is predicted to experience significant revenue growth going ahead, owing to increasing need for organic food products and government initiatives to promote better environment.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global agricultural biologicals market on the basis of function, product type, mode of application, crop type, and region:

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Crop protection

Biocontrol

Crop enhancement

Biofertilizers

Biostimulants

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/agricultural-biologicals-market

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Microbials

Macrobials

Semiochemicals

Natural products

Mode of Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Foliar spray

Soil treatment

Seed treatment

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Cereals & grains

Oilseed & pulses

Fruits & vegetables

Other crop types

Ask For Discount: https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3903

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



Request For Customization: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3903

Thank you for taking the time to read our article. The report can be tailored to the needs of the client. Please contact us for more details, and our team will tailor the report to your specific requirements.

About Us:

Our in-house experts assist our clients with advice based on their proficiency in the market that helps them in creating a compendious database for the clients. Our team offers expert insights to clients to guide them through their business ventures. We put in rigorous efforts to keep our clientele satisfied and focus on fulfilling their demands to make sure that the end-product is what they desire. We excel in diverse fields of the market and with our services extending to competitive analysis, research and development analysis, and demand estimation among others, we can help you invest your funds in the most beneficial areas for research and development.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com