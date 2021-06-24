Agricultural Enzymes Market Size, Trends, Outlook by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast To 2027

The Global Agricultural Enzymes Market is projected to reach USD 1.15 billion by 2027. The sector is expected to be powered by increasing food security needs due to rapid population growth, developments in farming technology, and increased demand for chemical-free goods. Companies are developing advanced techniques for storing water and energy-saving agricultural enzymes.

The rising trend in organic farming and increased demand for organic food play a critical role in raising demand for agricultural enzymes from the consumers. Another factor expected to fuel the development of the global market for agricultural enzymes is the increase in production yield patterns in the urban area.

Key participants include Novozymes A/S, Syngenta AG, BASF SE, Agrinos as, Stoller USA Inc., Bioworks, Inc., Agri Life, Bayer Cropscience AG, Monsanto Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, AB Enzymes, Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited, Aries Agro Limited and Camson Bio Technologies Limited, among others.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3018

The development of organic verticals throughout the industry is fast catching on with humans, and the agricultural players aren’t far away. As the millennial customer asks for the healthiest choices to be presented, that also has minimal impact on the environment. The demand for organic catalysts is high and adds massively to global market growth. It also leads to growth as a consideration, as the ability to increase the yield in a given area is finite due to the lack of land available.

The COVID-19 impact:

As the COVID-19 crisis grows, manufacturers are quickly changing their practice and purchasing priorities to meet the required demand of a pandemic. Over a couple of months, this crisis has had a direct impact on the enzyme development rates as the chemical manufacturing units have been disrupted. Also, the disturbances in the regular supply chain have caused the companies to create new supply chains that are more expensive and takes a lot more time to satisfy the need for catalysts in different areas of chemical industry, seeing an unprecedented degree of activity associated with pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the agricultural enzymes market on the basis of enzyme type, crop type, application, and region:

Enzyme Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Phosphatases

Dehydrogenases

Sulfatases

Proteases

Lipases

Polymerases

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Turf and Ornamentals

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Crop Fertility

Crop Growth Enhancing

Crop Control

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Browse Full Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/agricultural-enzymes-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

The primary growth of the market comes from the usage of agricultural enzymes in the soil that are used as the soil fertility indicator, owing to their resilience and quick action to soil control than the soil variables.

The growth of the global market for agricultural enzymes propelled by main factors such as increasing food security needs due to rapid population growth, developments in farming technology, and growing demand for chemical-free goods. Companies are designing cutting-edge technologies for processing agricultural enzymes that conserve water and energy.

In recent years, all of the major market players have invested heavily in R&D initiatives, contributing to the invention of several innovative products. Major players aim to enhance their product portfolio by strategic mergers and acquisitions of small and medium-scale companies. In the coming years, therefore, an intense rivalry among players is expected.

In January 2017, Monsanto collaborated with Novozymes A/S (Denmark) to create the BioAg Partnership. This coalition produced a new drug called the Acceleron B-300 SAT that improves and enhances plant nutrient absorption.

In March 2019, Kemin Industries entered into a strategic collaboration with the partnering China-based company CRVAB Bio-Technology Ltd to expand its production globally through the technological exchange of fermentation and production capacities.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Agricultural Enzymes Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing organic food consumption

4.2.2.2. Increase in production yield from limited arable land

4.2.2.3. The inclination to agro-biological products

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Stringent international biological product regulations

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

Continued…

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3018

Thank you for reading our report. To receive further information on the report or to enquire about its customization, please get in touch with us and get your report tailored according to your needs.

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com