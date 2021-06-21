Agricultural Robots Market Revenue Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Analysis & Forecast, 2020–2027

Reports and Data has added a new investigative report on the Global Agricultural Robots Market that offers comprehensive assessment about the current market scope as well the emerging trends and opportunities of the market. The report is formulated with extensive primary and secondary research with crucial data and insights verified and validated by the industry experts and professionals. The report aims to offer guidance and key insights to the stakeholder, investors, clients, businesses, and readers to help them in formulating strategic investment plans. The study covers critical information and factual data about the Agricultural Robots industry along with an in-depth statistical analysis of the market drivers, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and threats.

The Agricultural Robots market is further segmented into key players operating in the Agricultural Robots industry. The major companies profiled in the report include

Topcon, AgEagle Aerial Systems, AGCO Corporation, AgJunction, DJI, Boumatic, Lely, DeLaval, Deere & Company.

It offers a detailed analysis about business overview, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, gross profit, and business expansion plans. It further studies strategic alliances of the market such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotion, and product launches, among others.

Offerings Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware (Automation & Control Systems and Sensing & Monitoring Devices)

Software (Local/Web-based and Cloud-based)

Services (System Integration & Consulting Services, Managed Services, Connectivity Services, Assisted Professional Services, and Maintenance & Support Services)

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) (Fixed Wing, Rotary Blade, and Hybrid)

Milking Robots

Driverless Tractors

Automated Harvesting Systems

Other Robots (Robots for Nurseries, Sorting and Packing, and Weed Control)

Farming Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Indoor farming

Outdoor farming

Farm Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fruits and Vegetables

Field Crops

Livestock

Others (Flowers and Aquaculture)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Harvest Management

Field Farming (Crop Monitoring, Plant Counting, and Crop Scouting)

Dairy & Livestock Management (Dairy Farm Management, Livestock Monitoring, and Precision Fish Farming)

Autonomous mowing, pruning, seeding, spraying and thinning

Phenotyping

Soil Management (Moisture Monitoring and Nutrient Monitoring)

Irrigation Management

Weather Tracking & Monitoring

Sorting and packing

Inventory Management

Weed Control

Others (Financial Management, Farm Labor Management, Demand Forecasting, and Forestry Management)

The study provides a detailed analysis of the Agricultural Robots market on a global as well regional scale and covers the assessment of the key geographies of the world with regards to the market size, market volume, revenue generation, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Key regions analyzed in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the countries in each region and strategic initiatives undertaken by each player in the region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report covers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer accurate insights along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis. The report is formulated with extensive primary and secondary research with crucial data and insights verified and validated by the industry experts and professionals. Key statistical data has been organized into tables, charts, figures, diagrams, and other pictorial representation. It also offers key insights into key drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations, growth prospects, threats, and opportunities. In conclusion, the report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Global Agricultural Robots market to help readers gain a competitive edge over other competitors.

