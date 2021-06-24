Agricultural Robots Market Size, Demand, Scope, Share, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2027 The study methodologies used to examine the Agricultural Robots market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.

The global Agricultural Robots Market will be worth USD 37.24 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing population worldwide coupled with the rising demand for food in developing countries. The farmers are trying to enhance agricultural productivity in order to meet the growing demand for food by incorporating agricultural robots in agricultural practices. Increasing adoption of crop management devices to monitor crop growth and protect the field from any infestations is expected to drive the market’s growth over the forecast period. The declining agricultural workforce in several countries due to the aging of farmers and lack of skilled labor has resulted in the increasing adoption of agricultural robots over the forecast period. Increasing labor costs due to the shortage of labor is another contributing factor to the market’s growth.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing government initiatives regarding the adoption of agricultural drones in the agricultural sector to facilitate smart farming.

Key participants include Agco Corporation, Deere and Company, GEA Group, Trimble Inc., Agjunction, Lely, DJI, Delaval, AgEagle Aerial Systems, and Topcon Positioning Group, among others.

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Hardware

Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Driverless Tractors

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Automated Harvesting Systems

Milking robots

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Dairy management

Soil management

Field farming

Animal management

Crop management

The global Agricultural Robots market is classified on a product basis, application and end-user. Based on product, the market is segmented as systems, and services & software. Considering application the market is classified as cardiology, oncology, neurology, and others. The market on the basis of the end-user is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic centers.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

