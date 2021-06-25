Agriculture Surfactants Market Growth, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027 The global Agriculture Surfactants Market is expected to reach USD 2.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

Significant driving forces shaping the future of the Agriculture Surfactants market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistics. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry’s growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.

Key Highlights From The Report

Synthetic surfactants are primarily obtained from petroleum or petroleum-based materials chemical synthesis. This category experienced significant growth in 2019, owing to the increasing use of surfactants in herbicides and fungicides.

Non-ionic surfactants are the most commonly used surfactants in the horticulture industry. They are used as they do not harm the plants and break water surface tension easily. Even though their application is rare in the industry, the segment held the largest share of 33.6% in the year 2019.

Water-based herbicide spray contains surfactants for dispersing, emulsifying, wetting, and spreading the liquid in the plants. They are used to enhance the retention of spray droplets and penetration of the ingredients into the plants.

Due to the involvement of leading manufacturers such as DowDuPont, BASF, Huntsman Company in the region, North America is expected to hold a significant share in the industry. The US soared as the largest market for the components in North America in 2019. This has been credited with the continuous need to provide the raw material for food, feed, and biofuel industries.

Key participants include AnQore, Avantor Performance Materials, Honeywell International Inc., Imperial Chemical Corporation, INEOS, Nova Molecular Technologies, Asahi Kasei Medical Company Limited, CNPC Jilin Chemical Corporation Limited, AlzChem AG, and Dupont, among others.

The research takes a closer look at prominent factors driving the growth rate of the prominent product categories across major geography. Furthermore, the study covers a lot of the sales, gross margin, consumption capacity, spending power and customer preference across various countries. The report offers clear indications how the Agriculture Surfactants market is expected to witness numerous exciting opportunities in the years to come. Critical aspects including the growing requirement, demand and supply status, customer preference, distribution channels and others are presented through resources such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Agriculture Surfactants Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Non-ionic

Anionic

Cationic

Amphoteric

Substrate Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Synthetic

Bio-based

Agriculture Surfactants Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Insecticide

Herbicide

Fungicide

Agriculture Surfactants Market segment by region/country including:

North america (united states, canada and mexico)

Europe (germany, uk, france, italy, russia and spain etc.)

Asia-pacific (china, japan, korea, india, australia and southeast asia etc.)

Middle east & africa (south africa, egypt, nigeria and saudi arabia etc.)

The investigative approach applied for the extensive analysis of the sale, gross margin and profit generated by the industry are presented through resources including tables, charts, and graphic images. Importantly, these resources can be easily integrated or used for preparing business or corporate presentations.

