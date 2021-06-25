Agriculture Technology as a Service Market Share, Demand, Industry Analysis, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2028 The study methodologies used to examine the Agriculture Technology as a Service market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.

The global Agriculture Technology as a Service market size is expected to reach USD 4.93 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Based on the in-depth analysis the research also brings to light major facts pertaining to the vital aspects such as market share, size, and growth rate. Deep dive into other aspects including the investment feasibility, demand and supply, import and export status, supply chain management and growth prospects narrates a lot about what the business environment will be like for the forecast period,2020 – 2028. All the vital statistics in the report are explained with the help of resources such as tables, charts, and info graphics.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Agriculture Technology as a Service Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/654

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In May 2019, IBM announced Watson Decision Platform’s global expansion for agriculture with Artificial Intelligence technology tailored for specific regions and new crops in order to meet growing demand for food. IBM is offering global agriculture solutions which consist of a combination of predictive technology with data from The Weather Company and IoT to support farmers across the world obtain greater insights about planting, plowing, planning, spraying, and harvesting.

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Fertilizer distributors are offering software as services that analyzes field data to help farmers in determining the exact location and quantity of fertilizers to be applied, which is driving growth of this segment.

Variable rate application technology segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Rising need to reduce excess use of chemicals and fertilizers to minimize environmental degradation is driving demand for variable rate application technology.

Yield mapping and monitoring segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the Agriculture Technology as a Service market in 2020. The need for detecting problems such as crop diseases or pests are increasing deployment of sensors, which deliver imagery from remote corners of the field to help farmers in obtaining early warnings of pests or diseases.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global Agriculture Technology as a Service market in 2020. Increasing adoption of precision farming technologies is expected to further drive growth of agriculture technology as a service market in the region.

Key players in the market include Trimble Inc., Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, IBM Corporation, Accenture plc, Airbus S.A.S., AT&T Inc., Raven Industries, Inc., Topcon Corporation, and SGS S.A.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Equipment-as-a-Service (EaaS)

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Guidance Technology

Data Analytics and Intelligence

Variable Rate Application Technology

Sensing Technology

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Soil Management

Navigation and Positioning

Yield Mapping and Monitoring

Crop Health Management

Others

Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/agriculture-technology-as-a-service-market

