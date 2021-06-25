AI-based Sensors Market Research Report Analysis 2020 – 2027 by Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis and Outlook The investigative approach applied for the extensive analysis of the sale, gross margin and profit generated by the industry are presented through resources including tables, charts, and graphic images.

In addition, the study on the AI-based Sensors market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027 quantifies the share occupied by the prominent players of the industry and enlightens the business owners from the fast-growing investment pockets and competitive landscape. Furthermore, the industry is classified into various segments with a detailed assessment of each and every aspect such as gross margin, profits, import and export status and others. All vital statistics are presented with the help of charts, tables and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated into any business presentation.

Key Highlights From The Report

The neural network, in the type segment, is forecasted to grow with a significant CAGR of 37.9% during the forecast period. Consistent development in artificial intelligence is increasing the application of neural networks in sensors. It helps in the assistance of fraud detection in the BFSI and e-commerce sectors.

Artificial intelligence for the analysis of sensors enables predictions and classifications by using sensor signals as compared to other physics-based models. This latest innovation can be witnessed in the application of medical diagnosis and predictive management.

Artificial intelligence, along with machine learning algorithms, is used in different construction workflows such as quality check, scheduling, issue tracking, safety management, resource, and design management. With the infiltration of COVID-19, AI-based sensors demand is growing in these sectors for remote usage.

North America held the largest market share of 31.6% in the year 2019, owing to the rapid technological advancements and increasing government investments into the development of artificial intelligence-based sensors. Moreover, the presence of some of the leading players of the market in the region will also drive the growth of the market in the region.

Key participants include Augury Systems, Glassbeam, Siemens AG, PointGrab, Maana, Tellmeplus, Sentenai, Versos Systems, Tachyus, and United Technology, among others.

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global AI-based Sensors market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global AI-based Sensors market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global AI-based Sensors market.

Highlight significant trends of the global AI-based Sensors market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global AI-based Sensors market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global AI-based Sensors market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Case-based reasoning

Ambient-intelligence

Neural networks

Inductive learning

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biosensor

Health Monitoring

Maintenance and Inspection

Human-computer interaction

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Natural Language Processing

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Context-aware Computing

