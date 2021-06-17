Albumin and Creatinine Tests Market Segmentation Analysis, Top Companies, Scope Overview & Forecast to 2020-2027

Global Albumin and Creatinine Tests Market

Albumin and Creatinine test is defined as type of urine test which is used to diagnose kidney diseases. Also, these tests are used to assess the risk of kidney diseases amongst patients diagnosed with diabetes or diabetic retinopathy. There are various types of tests used for detection of kidney diseases in hospitals and diagnostic centers such as urine albumin tests, urine creatinine test, glycated albumin test, and blood and serum creatinine tests.

The growing prevalence of kidney disorders is a one of the key driving factors which are expected to boost the global albumin and creatinine tests market growth. Kidney disease is a one of the major causes of death across the world. Such cases involve multiple kidney treatments, and also require the regular monitoring of components such as albumin & creatinine, and their ratios for which multiple urine analysis products & techniques are used. Urine analysis is a major application in the diagnosis & management of kidney diseases. Biochemical urine analysis provides clinicians to detect the level of chemical compounds including creatinine and albumin in the urine.

Furthermore, the increase in incidences of type 2 diabetes or adult-onset diabetes, glomerulonephritis, high blood pressure is expected to drive the growth of global albumin and creatinine tests market growth over the forecast period. The integration of automated urine sediment & urine biochemical analysis is one system enables rapid & easy urine analysis. Also, standalone automated urine sediment analyzers helps standardize sediment and biochemical analysis with minimum operator interference & allow the rapid urine analysis. This is expected to accelerate the global albumin and creatinine tests market growth in near future.

High cost associated with automated analyzers may hamper the global albumin and creatinine tests market growth during this forecast timeline.

Market Segmentation

The Global Albumin and Creatinine Tests Market is segmented into product such as Dipsticks & Kits, Analyzers, Cartridges (Cartridges for POC Analyzers, and Cartridges for Table-Top Analyzers), and Reagents & Other Consumables, by type such as Urine Test (Urine Albumin Tests, Urine Creatinine Tests, Glycated Albumin), and Blood & Serum Creatinine Tests. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Research Laboratories & Institutes.

Also, the Global Albumin and Creatinine Tests Market is segmented into is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

The North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the global albumin and creatinine tests market, due to the presence of local players in this region and easy availability of reagent kits in the region. APAC region will show the significant growth due to the expansion of pharma & diagnostic companies in this region. India and China will be the maximum revenue generating countries for global albumin and creatinine test market growth.

Top Key Players Analysis

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers AG, Sysmex Corporation, Randox Laboratories, Promocell Gmbh, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Corporation, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Dipsticks & Kits

Analyzers

Cartridges

Cartridges for POC Analyzers

Cartridges for Table-Top Analyzers

Reagents & Other Consumables

By Type

Urine Test

Urine Albumin Tests

Urine Creatinine Tests

Glycated Albumin

Blood & Serum Creatinine Tests

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Laboratories & Institutes

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

