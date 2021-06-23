Alternative Proteins Market Industry Compound Annual Growth Rate of 7.4 % | Market Trend – Changing consumer dynamics towards food consumption

According to our analysts, between the span of 2019 and 2025, most of the demand for alternative proteins is predicted to be driven by urbanization with new consumer aspiration including growing population, innovation in food technology, growing venture investments in alternative protein companies, and high nutritional value of edible insects. Beyond the associated health benefits, consumers across the world believe that plant-based proteins improve their overall health and helps with weight management. Thus, as consumer interest is growing in health, sustainability, and ethics; plant protein intake is on the increase in many regions, particularly promising is that the marketplace for meat and dairy alternatives.

The primary addressees of this report include some of the globally renowned venture capitalists. The report offers these individuals a vivid description of the competitive spectrum of the global Alternative Proteins market.

The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Alternative Proteins market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors.

Key participants include Kerry Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Corbion NV, Glanbia PLC, Tate & Lyle PLC, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill Incorporated among others.

The report offers an industry-wide and economy-wide analysis of the market along with supply and demand dynamics, sales, and production and manufacturing capacity. It also reviews the rate of production and consumption, sales network and distribution channel, pricing analysis, profit margins, cost and demand volatility, import/export, gross revenue, among others. Financial difficulties brought by the pandemic have slowed down the progression of the businesses, and disruptions in the supply chains have been seen. The report assesses the comprehensive impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the Alternative Proteins market and offers a future impact assessment.

COVID Analysis

The research report draws focus on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and its crucial segments. It offers insights into the effects of the pandemic on the global economic scenario and business sphere. The report evaluates the key market influencing factors and considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the contributing elements.

With a major focus on the growth trajectories of each segment of the market, the report inspects the operating patterns of each market contender, for instance, partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in a detailed manner.

The Alternative Proteins market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Alternative Proteins Market on the basis of source, application and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027) Plant Protein Mycoprotein Algal Protein Insect Protein

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027) Food and Beverages Dietary Supplements Animal Feed and Pet Food Personal Care and Cosmetics

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027) North America Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



Market Estimation Timeline:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

