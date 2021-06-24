Ambulatory Device Market: Industry Trends, Analysis, Types, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2027 The study methodologies used to examine the Ambulatory Device market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.

The global Ambulatory Device Market is forecasted to be worth USD 15.20 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Ambulatory devices are witnessing an increased demand owing to the growing preference for outpatient services and avoiding hospital stay and the cost related to it. The market devices have the ability to measure a patient’s blood glucose levels, blood pressure, body temperature, oxygen saturation, sleep activity, pulse rate, level of consciousness, pain, urine output, and respiration rate.

Ambulatory devices are also equipped with advanced technologies to provide additional benefits of portability, Bluetooth connectivity, installed tracking system, and portability. The devices are used by the older population or by people who are suffering from a neurological deficit or musculoskeletal impairments. Thus, the growing geriatric population and surge in the incidence of diseases are propelling the market demand.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, the Masimo Rad-G pulse oximeter was clarified by the FDA. The pulse oximeter is a handheld device that combines respiration rate from the pleth (RRp) and Masimo’s signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry, which is used to spot-check or continually monitor.

An infusion pump is a medical device which delivers fluids, such as medications and nutrients, into a patient’s body in a limited amount. Infusion pumps are widespread usage in clinical settings such as nursing homes, hospitals, and also in the home.

An ECG monitoring application monitors heart electrical activity and shows a moving line of peaks and dips. It measures the electrical current, which runs through one’s heart. The growing incidence of heart diseases has propelled the demand for the market.

Hospitals witness an increased demand for ambulatory devices as there is a rise in emergency cases, and hospital staff requires portable devices for easy monitoring. The segment will grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

North America will dominate the market for ambulatory devices. The region has a well-developed healthcare sector, and the presence of major market players are propelling the demand for the market.

Key participants include Baxter International Inc., Abbott Laboratories, BioTelemetry, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, CamNtech Ltd., Cadwell Industries, Inc., Compumedics Limited, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., and General Electric Company, among others.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Infusion Systems

Monitoring Devices

Records

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Drug Delivery

ECG Monitoring

Blood Glucose Monitoring

Blood Pressure Monitoring

EEG Monitoring

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other

The global Ambulatory Device market is classified on a product basis, application and end-user. Based on product, the market is segmented as systems, and services & software. Considering application the market is classified as cardiology, oncology, neurology, and others. The market on the basis of the end-user is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic centers.

Regional outlook (revenue, usd billion; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest Of Eu)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest Of Apac)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest Of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest Of Mea)

The research takes a closer look at prominent factors driving the growth rate of the prominent product categories across major geography. Furthermore, the study covers a lot of the sales, gross margin, consumption capacity, spending power and customer preference across various countries. The report offers clear indications how the Ambulatory Device market is expected to witness numerous exciting opportunities in the years to come. Critical aspects including the growing requirement, demand and supply status, customer preference, distribution channels and others are presented through resources such as charts, tables, and infographics.

