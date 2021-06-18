Analytical Standards Market Growth, Sourcing Strategy, Scope, Demand and Forecast to 2027

Reports and Data has added a new report titled Global Analytical Standards Market to its extensive repository which offers valuable insights into the Analytical Standards industry with regards to the market share, market size, market valuation, revenue growth, CAGR, and regional bifurcation for the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report has been formulated through thorough primary and secondary research and is updated with the latest and emerging market trends to offer the readers opportunities to capitalize on the current market environment. The report also provides strategic recommendations to new and emerging players to help them formulate better entry and investment strategies.

The costs of establishing analytical standards vary significantly from project to project, reflecting not only on raw material prices, but also on risk profiles, R&D intensities, purity, protection, documentation, and analytical specification specifications. This increases competition by putting pressure on major producers to lower their prices. The dominance of local players who deliver a broad range of analytical standards at lower prices has a negative effect on the market share of major players in any area, which is expected to limit the market growth to a certain extent.

Key Highlights in the Report:

Among various technique segments, the chromatography segment is expected to account for largest market share during the forecast period. Large share of this segment can be attributed to presence of a large number of developed and emerging suppliers that offer a broad range of chromatographic standards across the world.

The environmental analytical standards segment is expected to dominate other application segments in the analytical standards market during the forecast period.

Among the various methodology segments, raw materials segment accounted forlargest share of the analytical standards market in 2020.

Based on categories of analytical standards, organic standards are projected to register significantly higher demand as compared to the inorganic ones, since organic standards are widely used in the laboratory tests for detecting harmful chemicals.

In 2020, North America accounted for highest analytical standards market share. Food testing labs, drug testing laboratories, environmental pollution monitoring laboratories, and forensic laboratories are well established in the region, especially in Canada and the U.S., which is driving market growth.

Asia Pacific analytical standards market will be driven by the expanding pharmaceutical industry in the region.

Major players in analytical standards market include Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, LGC Standards, and PerkinElmer, Inc., Restek Corporation, SPEX CertiPrep, AccuStandard, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Mallinckrodt, US Pharmacopeial Convention, Cayman Chemical Company, RICCA Chemical Company, GFS Chemicals, Inc., and Chiron AS.

Segments Covered in the Report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global analytical standards market report on the basis of technique, product, methodology, category and region:

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Chromatography Ion Chromatography Gas Chromatography Liquid Chromatography Thin Layer Chromatography Other chromatography

Spectroscopy Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy Mass Spectroscopy IR Spectroscopy Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometry X-Ray Fluorescence/Diffraction Spectrometry UV/Vis Spectroscopy Other Spectrometry

Titrimetry

Physical Property Testing Viscosity Testing Sieve Calibration & Particle Size Testing Colour Reference testing Others



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Food & Beverages Standards Flavor & Fragrance Standards Carbohydrate Standards Peptide/Amino Acid Standards Food Additive Standards Fatty Acid/Lipid/Fame Standards GMO (Geneticall Modified Organisms) Standards Mycotoxin Standards

Forensic Standards Drugs of Abuse Standards Doping Standards

Veterinary Drug Standards Antibiotic Standards Hormone Standards

Petrochemistry Standards Gasoline, Diesel, and Petroleum Standards Biofuel Standards

Environmental Pesticide Standards Volatiles/Semivolatiles Standards Flame Retardant Standards Aroclor/PCB, and Dioxin Standards Alkyl Phenol Standards Solid Waste Standards

Pharmaceutical and Life Science Standards Cosmetic Standards Herbal Drug/Phytopharmaceutical Standards Pharmaceutical Secondary Standards Pharmaceutical Impurity Reference Standards Pharmacopoeia Standards Fluorescent Microparticle Standards



Methodology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Bioanalytical Testing

Stability Testing

Raw material Testing

Dissolution Testing

Other Methodologies

Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Organic Analytical Standards

Inorganic Analytical Standards

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe

Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



