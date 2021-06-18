Aneurysm Clips Market Demand, Top Companies and Growth Forecasts Research To 2027

The global aneurysm clips market is forecast to reach USD 1.74 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The procedure of accessing blood vessels directly by performing a craniotomy and positioning an aneurysm clip to cut off blood supply is known as aneurysm clipping.

The latest report extensively assesses this particular business sphere and, simultaneously, elaborates on production and consumption aspects of the market. In the later sections of the report, numerous factors, including market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges, have been discussed at length. The authors have meticulously performed the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to help the reader clearly interpret the competitive hierarchy of the global Aneurysm Clips market as well as distinguish the top market contenders from the others.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

B. Braun Melsungen AG, Peter LAZIC GmbH, KLS Martin Group, Adeor Medical AG, Rebstock Instruments GmbH, Mizuho America, Stryker Corporation, RauMedic, InoMed, and Codman & Shurtleff, among others.

COVID-19 Impact Assessment

The Aneurysm Clips market report is the first document to cover the current scenario of the global Aneurysm Clips market that is brawling with the adverse economic effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Besides affecting countless lives across the world, the pandemic has wreaked major disruptions to this otherwise lucrative business sector. The latest report thoroughly studies the current situation of the market and the unfavorable impact of the pandemic on its crucial segments and sub-segments.

This section underscores the leading players in this business space, the current market state, disrupted supply chains, and the key sales and distribution channels in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the global Aneurysm Clips market study discovers a wide array of business-centric strategies adopted by leading market players to gain robust traction in the post-COVID market situation.

Overview of the Aneurysm Clips report:

The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Aneurysm Clips market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Aneurysm Clips Market on the basis of material, aneurysm type, end-users, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Titanium Aneurysm Clip

Cobalt-Chromium Aneurysm Clip

Others

Aneurysm Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Abdominal

Cerebral

Thoracic

Peripheral

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hospitals and Cardiac Clinics

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Further key findings from the report suggest

Aneurysm clips are mostly made of cobalt-based alloys. Although these clips are nonferromagnetic, they still produce artifacts that degrades the quality of magnetic resonance (MR) images. They are forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

An abdominal aortic aneurysm takes place when an area of the aorta becomes very large or balloons out. The exact cause of it is not known, but it generally occurs due to any weakness in the artery wall. Factors that can increase the risk of having abdominal aneurysm is smoking, high blood pressure, male gender, and genetic factors.

The disease is most often seen in males over age 60 who have one or more risk factors. The larger the aneurysm, the more likely it is to break open or tear. This can be life-threatening.

Hospitals held the largest market share. Increasing access to healthcare facilities and the application of these clips will enhance their market demand. Government across the globe are increasingly investing in healthcare and more and more hospitals are coming up, thereby increasing market demand.

Aneurysm clips market in North American region is expected to foresee major revenue share, owing to increasing incidences of aneurysm in the U.S. According to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation 2018 data, around six million people in the U.S. have unruptured aneurysms.

Major Highlights:

The study analyzes various manufacturing processes of the product.

It further examines the consumption volume and patterns of the product types.

The report provides actionable insights into the production capacity, estimated growth, and regional market revenues amassed over the forecast period.

The report encompasses vital information on market dynamics, such as product pricing patterns, the total revenue generated, and anticipated growth rate.

The report highlights the competitive spectrum of the global Aneurysm Clips market, focusing on the company profiles of top market rivals.

The report emphasizes the product portfolios as well as respective specifications and applications of these products of each market player.

Furthermore, production capacities, gross margins, manufacturing costs, pricing models, and revenue shares of these market players have also been discussed.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client requirements. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.

