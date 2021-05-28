Angelica Extract Market : Development History, Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast to 2028

Global Angelica Extract Market size was valued at US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 4.8 % through 2020 to 2026, reaching nearly US$ XX Bn.

Global Angelica Extract Market Overview:

Angelica is an aromatic herb that grows predominantly in Eastern regions of Asia-Pacific. Angelica Extract is obtained by boiling the Angelica plant in alcohol and distilling the residue of the solution obtained. Known by many names like wild celery and wild parsnip, root, seed, and leaves of Angelica holds numerous medicinal properties.

Angelica Extract is used on a large scale as an herbal alternative for diseases like arthritis, stroke, dementia, plague, and sleep-related issues. Angelica Extract holds properties that help in brightening skin color and maintain skin hydrating contents. Such a wide range of medicinal and cosmetics properties have increased demand for Angelica Extract around the world. An increase in preference for herbal products and the presence of numerous medicinal properties has resulted in the growth in the Global Angelica Extract Market.

Global Angelica Extract Market Dynamics:

Research done by Wendy Zhang, J. P. Chen, and others state that Angelica Extracts hold medicinal properties that are effective on arthritis, stroke, nerve pain, and abdominal pain. Published by the US National Library of Medicines, this certified research has opened the doors for a wide level of medicinal use of Angelica Extract in the US.

A report by WTO published in 2017 states that the Global Herbal Products sale in the year 2016 was the US $ 48 Billion with future predictions are with an annual growth rate of 7%. Angelica Extract due to its vast medicinal applications holds a major share of this market.

A report by WHO states that 9.6% of men and 18% of women in the age group of 60 years and above suffer from a severe form of Arthritis. Fast-paced lifestyle and inadequate intake of healthy

food have resulted in a 2.3% increase in young people getting diagnosed with arthritis. Angelic Extract provides an herbal solution without any side effects on Arthritis.

QBS a leading herbal product based cosmetics manufacturing brand has launched a new range of Essential Oil and skin whitening formula made by Angelica Extract.

The presence of numerous medicinal and cosmetics properties along with rising demand for herbal products is the main driving factor for the growth of the Global Angelic Extract Market.

Restraints:

The high price of Angelic Extract-based products is the major restraining factor here.

Several side effects like an increase in blood sugar level have resulted in the social media campaign ‘safe Bio Products’ which is limiting the growth of the Global Angelic Extract Market.

For more info, Get PDF at: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/13533

The Global Angelic Extract Market is segmented on the basis of

By Form, Angelic Extract in its raw root form is used on a large scale for producing household medicines. Commercial application of Angelic Extract observed that more than 75% of products sold are in powder and liquid form. Angelic Extract is available on market in different forms like Capsule and Pill.

By Application, Angelic Extract is used as a food additive in manufacturing health supplements and dietary food products. It is observed that 16% of health supplements consumed in North America and Asia-Pacific consists of Angelica Extract. With a wide level of medicinal properties, Angelica Extract has observed a 6% growth in demand from the Pharmaceuticals Industry. rising demand for skin brightening solutions has resulted in an 11% rise in demand for Angelica Extract from the Cosmetics Industry in the US and Europe.

By Distribution Channels, Different mediums like Specialty stores and Pharmacies are preferred by people on a large scale for purchasing Angelic Extract-based products. An increase of 7% has been observed for the demand of Cosmetics by the medium of Specialty Stores. Increased use of online shopping portals has observed a 3% increase in demand for Angelic Extract on different shopping portals. Pharmacies that deal in herbal products account for more than 12% of the total sales of the commercial Angelic Extract products. Availability of a wide range of products by different brands has resulted in a 4% increase in customers visiting to purchase Angelic Extract.

Specialty Stores that deal in herbs and herbal products are the most preferred medium by people for purchasing Angelica Extract. Data from Organized Herbal Sector states that more than 25% of the total sales of Angelic Extract have happened through Specialty Stores. The increase in the use of the internet for shopping has resulted in a 9% increase in the number of customers ordering Angelic Extract through online shopping portals.

Pharmacies that deal in herbal medicines and cosmetics have observed a 13% increase in demand for Angelica Extract-based medicine and cosmetics. Supermarkets provide a wide range of products by different brands under one roof which has resulted in a 6% increase in sales through this medium. Different mediums are used by people for purchasing Angelic Extract-based products.

With more than 85% of the total production and more than 30% of domestic consumption in manufacturing household medicines, the Asia-Pacific dominates the Global Angelic Extract Market. A 6% rise in demand has been observed in the new cosmetics range for skin brightening that is made by using Angelic Extract in this region.

Rising preference for herbal medicines and cosmetics has resulted in a 3% increase in demand for Angelic Extract in the region of North America. This region is the biggest contributor in commercial Angelica Extract medicine on Arthritis, Stroke, and Dementia. An increase in the number of people suffering from mental health-related issues has resulted in a 15% increase in demand by the Healthcare Sector in this region.

Europe is the biggest consumer of Angelic Extract based medicine that is used on issues like anemia and low immunity. It is observed that the increase in demand for Angelic Extract in this region has resulted in a 4% increase in sales. South America is observing a stagnant growth of 3.5% in the last 5 years. It is observed that demand for local herbal substitutes and the high price of Angelica Extract is the major reason behind this stagnant growth. The Middle East and Africa’s Market has shown very little growth, the reason for which is the presence of different social and economic restraining factors.

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/13533/Single

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the global Angelica Extract market to the stakeholders in the industry. The past and current status of the industry with the forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that include market leaders, followers, and new entrants.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding the global Angelica Extract market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and Project the global Angelica Extract market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global Angelica Extract market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Angelica Extract Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Get Discount on This Report: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/13533

Global Angelica Extract Market Key Players

• Thiptipa Co. Ltd.

• Bio-Botanica Inc.

• Zingo Enterprise Co. Ltd.

• Tropical Herb Products Co. Ltd.

• Mighty International Co. Ltd.

• DENK Ingredients GmbH

• Changsha Luyuan Bio-Tech Co. Ltd.

• Changsha Huir Biological-Tech Co. Ltd.

• Dingxi Fengyuan Import and Export Co. Ltd.

• Sino-Nature International Co. Ltd.

• Lvyin Biotech Co. Ltd.

• Sichuan Sanherb Biotech Inc.

• YOUQLL Nursery

• Shaanxi Pure Source Biotech Co. Ltd.

• Qingdao ACEGRE International Co. Ltd.