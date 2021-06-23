Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

The anti-graffiti coatings market is expected to reach USD 102.8 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Graffiti is the impairment to property brought about by drawing, spraying, applying paint composing, or another stamping something to an individual’s assets without their consent. Anti-graffiti coatings are usually used as a surface protection system that gives protection from graffiti or destruction in the transportation and development companies. The expansion of the anti-graffiti coatings is related to the growing interest for graffiti-safe coatings.

The increase in the street art culture is anticipated to expand investments in coatings and films intended to protect assets from graffiti. Graffiti on public properties have become a matter of great concern. The massive cost of removing these drawings or writings is kindling the demand for these coatings. Leaders working in the paints & coatings industry are anticipated to increase their portfolios in the forthcoming years, thus, contributing to market growth. The development of these coatings as an encouraging solution for undesired graffiti art over the walls of institutional, residential, and commercial buildings has resulted in a radical growth in the sales in developed regions such as North America and Europe.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market is estimated to reach USD 102.8 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The Key players in the Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market include BASF SE, Sherwin-Williams Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, 3M Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Protective Coatings International Ltd., Hydron Protective Coatings, Sika AG, the Valspar Corporation, and CSL Silicones Inc.

The concrete substrate segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 3.8% during the forecast period.

Commercial and institutional infrastructure end user accounted for the largest share of 31.3% of the market in 2018.

Various players are developing strategies to mark their presence in the industry.

Technological advancements and developing policy actions could further tend to drive the need for these coatings, further spurring the growth over the forecasted period.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Type, Substrate, End User, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Sacrificial

Permanent anti-graffiti

Semi-permanent

Substrate Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Metal

Concrete

Masonry

Wood

Others

End User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Commercial and institutional infrastructure

Automotive and Transportation

Construction

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Square Meters; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America

U.S.

Europe

France

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

