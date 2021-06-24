Antidiabetics Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2026

Increase in incidences of diabetics coupled with technological advancements globally are the major factors influencing market growth.

The Antidiabetics Market is estimated to reach USD 134.23 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the rising predominance of diabetes due to unhealthy dietary habits including tobacco smoking, alcohol consumption, coupled with physical inactivity, will act as a high impact rendering factor for industry growth.

Expanding efforts initiated by significant companies for the development of advanced products will boost market growth. The anti-diabetics market comprises drugs, which are used for diabetes mellitus treatment and are also known as oral antihyperglycemic/hypoglycemic agents. The market has grown remarkably in recent years with the rising predominance of diabetes mellitus. Thus, due to the increasing population size with diabetes affecting middle age groups and children across all age groups globally, systemic therapies for diabetes have enhanced the market growth further.

The report provides a complete coverage of the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. To offer a clear understanding of the scope of the industry, competitive landscape and different progressive aspects are studied extensively in the report.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

Eli Lilly, Novartis, Bayer Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, Merck, Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical and Sanofi

The report further offers insights into company overviews, business landscape, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global market position, gross profit margins, SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each company. The report also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to offer deeper insights into market landscape and industrial chain.

Antidiabetics Market Segmentation:

By Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Adult

Pediatric

Geriatric

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Type II Diabetes

Type I Diabetes

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Insulin

Drug class

Administration mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Insulin Syringe/Insulin Pen

Insulin Pump

Intravenous Infusion

Oral

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to research, gather, and analyze data. The in-depth research report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and the data has been further validated and verified from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts. The report also offers strategic recommendations to key market players and novice players to overcome barriers and limitations and gain a robust footing in the market.

