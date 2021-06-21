Antifungal Drugs Market Share, Size, & Trends Analysis Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026 Market Size – USD 11.61 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 1.4%, Market Trends – Increased investments in R&D for drug discovery

Rising prevalence of fungal infections coupled with an increase in awareness is estimated to stimulate market demand.

The global antifungal drugs market is expected to reach USD 13.03 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Antifungal drugs are used to treat fungal infections. Rising prevalence of fungal infections and fungal diseases is one of the most significant factors anticipated to boost the market demand in the upcoming years. Though most of the infections caused by fungus are non-fatal in nature but cause great inconvenience in the people suffering from it and as a result would require proper medication for their cure.

An increase in the level of disposable income of the people coupled with increasing awareness towards healthy well-being is likely to boost the growth of the market in the future. An increase in the population of people with weak immunity who are vulnerable to fungal infection and an increase in the elderly population are also forecasted to drive the market in the future.

Additionally, increased investments made in R&D along with public-private partnership agreements in the pharmaceutical industry to come up with novel and more effective drug for treating fungal infections as well as the increasing demand for OTC (over-the-counter) antifungal drugs especially for treatment for skin related infection is causative of the growth of the market.

Availability of generic drugs and conventional therapies for fungal infections may create hindrances in the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The Antifungal Drugs market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global Antifungal Drugs market. The global Antifungal Drugs market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the Antifungal Drugs Market and profiled in the report are:

Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Abbott, Sigma-Aldrich, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, and Astellas Pharma Inc. among others.

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Azoles Voriconazole (Vfend) Posaconazole (Noxafil) Clotrimazole (Canesten) Isavuconazole (CRESEMBA) Others

Echinacandins Caspofungin (Cancidas) Micafungin (Mycamine/ Funguard) Others

Polyenes Amphotericin (AmBisome) Others

Allylamines Terbinafine (Lamisil) Others

Others

Dosage Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Liquid or Spray

Shampoo

Gels

Injections

Pills

Creams

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Candidiasis

Dermatophytosis

Aspergillosis

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Hospitals Pharmacies

Specialty Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Antifungal Drugs market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Antifungal Drugs industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

