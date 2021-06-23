Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing Market Status and Outlook 2027 The study methodologies used to examine the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.

The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is projected to be worth USD 4,587.1 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The antimicrobial/antibiotic susceptibility testing/antibiotic sensitivity testing market is observing high demand attributed to the growing prevalence of the infectious disease. Emerging infectious diseases pose a substantial burden on public health and economies worldwide and are considered to be triggered essentially by socio-economic, ecological, and environmental factors. The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically has raised cognizance of the worldwide burden of infectious disease and about the readiness of public health systems to combat the spread of such diseases.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/381

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, Accelerate Diagnostics declared the receiving of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for novel product improvements to the Accelerate Pheno® system to enhance effectiveness and increase the antibiotic sensitivity testing /antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) menu system for blood infections.

Russia, India, China, Brazil, and South Africa are major contributing countries, where 76% of the rise in antibiotic/antimicrobial consumption has been estimated.

A joint collaboration of the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi) and the World Health Organization, GARDP supports R&D via public-private partnerships. It is expected that by the year 2023, the collaboration intends to develop up to four innovative treatments by improving current antibiotics and expediting new antibiotic drug entry.

Europe contributed to the second-largest antibiotic susceptibility testing/ antibiotic sensitivity testing market share in 2019 due to the increasing biotechnology method’s adoption in the healthcare sector and a rise in the number of new layers entering the market.

Key participants in the antibiotic susceptibility testing/ antibiotic sensitivity testing market include Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, HiMedia Laboratories, Bruker Corporation, BioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Precise Automation, Roche Diagnostics, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., and Becton, Dickinson, and Company, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testings market on the basis of interface, type, mode, end-users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products

Automated Laboratory Instruments

Culture & Growth Media

Consumables

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Antibacterial Susceptibility/Sensitivity Testing

Antiparasitic Susceptibility/Sensitivity Testing

Antifungal Susceptibility/Sensitivity Testing

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Drug Discovery & Development

Clinical Diagnostics

Epidemiology

Others

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Disk Diffusion

Etest Method

Automated Susceptibility Testing Instruments

Genotyping Method

Agar Dilution

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic Centers

Clinical Research Organizations

Research Institutes

Regional scope – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/antimicrobial-susceptibility-testing-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…