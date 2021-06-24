Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2026

The rise in the graying population and minimal side effects associated with the treatment are some of the factors boosting the market for Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment.

The Global Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment Market is forecast to reach USD18.90 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. There has been a continued rise in the rate of depression and anxiety in the global healthcare scenario. Such a rise in the incidence rate of depression and anxiety has resulted in focusing on the global healthcare scenario and reduce the incidence rate of such mental healthcare condition. In the year 2018, more than 300 million individuals of all ages were suffering from depression in the global scenario. There have been 800,000 incidents of suicides in the same year, the reason behind which has been primarily, depression and anxiety disorders. Such a rise in the incidence of rate of depression and anxiety are one of the major factors driving the global Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment Market.

The Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment market. The global Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment Market and profiled in the report are:

Johnson & Johnson, Inc., Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Lundbeck A/S, Inc., Sanofi- Aventis, Merck & Company, AstraZeneca PLC., Forest Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company among

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

Drug class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)

Antidepressant Drugs

Tricyclic Antidepressants (TCAs)

Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)

Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (MAOIs)

Benzodiazepines

Atypical Antipsychotics

Anticonvulsants

Beta-Blockers

Others

Therapies Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT)

Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT)

Psychotherapy

Deep Brain Stimulation

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)

Cranial electrotherapy stimulation (CES)

Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Cranial electrotherapy stimulator

Fisher-Wallace stimulator market

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Phobia

Major Depressive Disorder

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Others

End-users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Hospitals

Mental healthcare centers

NGOs

Asylums

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

