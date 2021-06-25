Artificial intelligence and Advanced Machine Learning Market Analysis Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Demand, Forecast, Research, Applications, Types and Outlook 2028 This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Artificial intelligence and Advanced Machine Learning from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2028 by region/country and subsectors.

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) & advanced Machine Learning (ML) market size is expected to reach USD 471.39 Billion at a steady CAGR of 35.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The research contains the details about the latest events in the Artificial intelligence and Advanced Machine Learning market including but not limited to the product launches, acquisition and mergers, collaborations and technology advancements.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In January 2021, mental health technological firm, Clarigent Health, launched Clarity, which is a listening app with AI designed to identify patients at the risk of suicide. The app uses ML to predict patients who are contemplating suicide.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are used to improve efficiently in manufacturing industry. Smart factories, also known as smart factories 4.0, can reduce major unexpected downtime and improve efficiency and transition time, overall product quality, and worker safety. Artificial Intelligence enables more productivity, while also ensuring facilities are environment friendly.

The large enterprises segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Such enterprises are adopting AI and advanced ML at a rapid pace to extract the needed information from large volumes of data and predict the outcome of different problems faced by the organization.

Artificial Intelligence and advanced Machine Learning interpret data at a higher rate and faster than a trained radiologist, identifying suspicious spots on lesions, skin, brain bleeds, and tumors. The technology is widely used to assist radiologist and solve critical problems in the healthcare sector.

Asia Pacific revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period due to a surge in adoption of AI and advanced ML in IT, healthcare, retail and manufacturing. Proliferation of high speed Internet and growth in e-commerce is further driving growth of the market in the region.

Key players in the market include NVIDIA Corporation, Prisma Labs, Inc., IBM, Google, Intel Corporation, Clarifai, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Siemens, Netguru, and Micron Technology.

Important Points Mentioned in the Artificial intelligence and Advanced Machine Learning Market Study

Manufacturing Analysis: The report initially analyzes the various segments of the market in a brief manner, which includes product types, applications, and so on. Further, the report consists of a separate section wherein an in-depth analysis of the manufacturing process has been provided which has been verified thorough primary information collected by experts of reputed industries as well as the industry analysts.

Sales and Revenue Estimation: By applying several top-down and bottom-up approaches on the previous years’ sales and revenue data as well as the present market scenario, the analysts have anticipated the market growth and size in major geographies. The report further includes an all-inclusive study on the applications and end-user industries participating in the market. Furthermore, the report provides crucial data on the regulatory policies and guidelines, as well as the macro-economic factors, that determine the evolution of the market along with predictive analysis.

Demand & Supply Assessment: The report further offers key information on the manufacturing and cost analysis, consumption ration, import/export factors, and product and service distribution.

Competitiveness: The report provides crucial data based on the company profile, product portfolio, product and service cost, potential, and sales and revenue generated by the key pioneers and other leading companies.

Functions Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Operations

Manufacturing

Customer Support

Sales & Marketing

Research & Development

Others

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Consumer Goods & Retail

Automotive

Healthcare

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government

Others (Education, Media & Entertainment)

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

