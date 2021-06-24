Artificial Intelligence in Sports Market, Revenue Growth, Key Factors, Major Companies, Forecast To 2026

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Sports Market Forecast to 2028 published by Reports and Data provides a holistic overview of the Artificial Intelligence in Sports market along with market size, market share, and key trends observed in the business sphere. The report examines key elements to speculate impact of macro- and micro economic factors, regulatory framework, current and emerging trends, demands, research and development, drivers and restraints, and strategic alliances on the overall growth of the industry. The market research report discusses growth prospects and challenges and provides a comprehensive assessment of market revenue growth and helping established companies and new entrants to formulate strategic business plans and gain a robust footing in the market.

The Artificial Intelligence in Sports market has witnessed considerable growth over the recent past and is expected to register robust revenue growth over the forecast period. Key factors such as increasing population, growing level of disposable income, downstream raw materials, rapidly growing product demand, and development of advanced technologies are expected to contribute to market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028.

The report leverages advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, value chain analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. The report evaluates key aspects of Artificial Intelligence in Sports market that helps readers and clients get a deeper understanding of the market and key players operating in the industry. It also provides crucial insights into historic analysis, changing market dynamics, demand and supply activities, and scrutinize market trends.

Key companies operating in the market include:

24/7.ai Inc.

Active.Ai

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Inc.

AIBrian Inc.

Amazon Inc.

Anodot, AOL Inc.

Apple Inc

ARM Limited

Atmel Corporation

Baidu Inc.

Cisco Systems

DeepScale

Digital Reasoning Systems Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Gamaya

Gemalto N.V.

General Electric (GE)

General Vision Inc.

Google Inc.

Graphcore

H2O.ai

Haier Group Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Imagen Technologies

Inbenta Technologies Inc.

Intel Corporation

InteliWISE

IPsoft Inc.

iRobot Corp.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Kreditech

KUKA AG

Leap Motion Inc.

LG Electronics

Lockheed Martin

MAANA

Micron Technology

Microsoft Corporation

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Miele

Motion Controls Robotics Inc.

Neurala

NewtonX

Next IT Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Nuance Communications Inc.

OccamzRazor

Omron Adept Technology

Onfido, Oracle Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Petuum

PointGrab Ltd.

QlikTech International AB

Qualcomm Incorporated

Rethink Robotics

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Salesforce

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

SAP, SAS Institute Inc.

Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited

Siemens AG

Signal Media

SoftBank Robotics Holding Corp.

SparkCognition Inc.

Spatial

Specif.io

Tellmeplus

Tend.ai

Tesla Inc.

Textio

Umbo Computer Vision

Veros Systems Inc.

vPhrase

Wade & Wendy

Wind River Systems Inc.

Woobo.io

Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd.

XILINX Inc.

Yanu

Analysis of each market player profiled in the report is detailed in the competitive landscape section. The report also provides SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for each company. The report aims to provide comprehensive assessment of business overview, production and manufacturing capacity, financial standing, global market position, strategic alliances, and business expansion plans for each key player. It also focuses on recent mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, product launches and brand promotions among others. The report also sheds light on the lucrative growth prospects for the leading companies in the Artificial Intelligence in Sports industry during the forecast period.

Regions assessed in the report include:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market has been divided by Technology as:

Cognitive Computing

Computer Vision

Data Analytics

Decisions as a Service

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Market has been divided by Application as:

Sports Recruitment

Performance Improvement

Game Planning

Game Tactics

Injury Prevention

Market has been divided by Deployment as:

DaaS

Decision Support

Software

The report is a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the latest changes and developments in the Artificial Intelligence in Sports market. It offers industry verified data and key statistical data about market share and market size organized in graphs, charts, tables, figures, diagrams, and other pictorial representation. It also offers strategic recommendations to the new entrants on how to overcome the entry level barriers.

Thank you for reading our report. For further information or query regarding the report or its customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited to your needs.

