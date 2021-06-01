Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market – Segmentation, Manufacturing Cost Analysis Including Key Raw Materials, Price Trend, Key Suppliers and Forecast 2027

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain market research report is generated with the best and advanced tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analysing market data. With the systematic and comprehensive market research study, this market research report provides the facts associated with any subject in the field of marketing for industry. It gives better ideas and solutions in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours. This Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain market report has been prepared by considering several fragments of the present and upcoming market scenario.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market is expected to reach USD 10,787.2 million by 2025 from USD 21.21 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. As per study key players of this market are NVIDIA, IBM, Intel, Xilinx, Samsung Electronics, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Amazon, SAP, Oracle, Logility, LLamasoft, Inc.,

Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth of big data

Demand for greater visibility and transparency in supply chain data and processes

Adoption of AI to improve consumer services and satisfaction.

High Information and data storage capacity

High computing power and parallel processing capabilities

Lack of people power

Data inefficiency in building proper AI algorithms.

List of players that are currently profiled in the report- ClearMetal, Splice Machine, Cainiao Network (Alibaba), FedEx, Deutsche Post AG DHL Fraight AI, C.H.Robinson, E2open, Relex Solution, Teknowlogi, Presenso and many more.

Currently, research report gives special attention and focus on following regions:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market Segmentation:

By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services),

Technology(Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP),Context-Aware Computing , Computer Vision),

Application (Fleet Management, Supply Chain Planning, Warehouse Management, Virtual Assistant , Risk Management, Freight Brokerage and Others),

Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Consumer-Packaged Goods, Food & Beverages and Others),

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Float-Zone Silicon

Chapter 4: Presenting Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Region wise analysis of the top producers and consumers, focus on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in below mentioned key regions:

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

