Automotive Airbag Silicone Market Valuation by Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Drivers and Restraint 2020-2028

The global automotive airbag silicone market size reached USD 237.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in the number of silicone-coated airbags per vehicle is one of the key factors currently driving growth of the global automotive airbag silicone market. In addition, rising demand for electric vehicles is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising demand for curtain/side automotive airbags is expected to support growth of the global automotive airbag silicone market to a significant extent going ahead.

The market report on the Automotive Airbag Silicone market published by Emergen Research includes an analysis of the key segments of the entire Automotive Airbag Silicone market. The report aims to shed light on the prevalent business strategies and models, analyze the market trends, and investigate the growth of the market through thorough statistical analysis. The report also covers the assessment of the overall market, depending on the validated industry data obtained through primary and secondary research.

Incorporated with Info-graphics, charts, 70 tables and 85 figures, this 250-page research report “Automotive Airbag Silicone Market Size, Type, Application, End-Use Industry, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 – 2027” is based on a complete research of the entire Global market and covering all its sub-segments through comprehensively thorough classifications. Insightful analysis and assessment are created from superior primary and secondary information sources with data and information derived from industry specialists across the value chain.

A high focus is maintained on factors such as demand and supply, production capacity, supply chain management, distribution channel, product application and performance across different countries. The report not only offers hard to find facts about the trends and innovation driving the current and future of Automotive Airbag Silicone business, but also provides insights into competitive development such as acquisition and mergers, joint ventures, product launches and technology advancements.

The Automotive Airbag Silicone market offers key insights into the historical and current data with regards to Automotive Airbag Silicone market size and volume, by evaluating the key companies, major geographies, product types, application, consumer base, and manufacturing and production pricing.

Top key Companies in Automotive Airbag Silicone Market include are:

Wacker Chemie AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Kolon Industries, Inc, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Toray Industries, Inc., Toyobo Co., Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., and DENSO Corporation.

In September 2018, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. declared investment of USD 1.02 billion in facilities for its silicone business. The objective for such expansion is to broaden the manufacturing capacity of silicone monomers, intermediate silicone component, as well as different kinds of silicone liquids, adhesives, and hard plastic final products at its primary business bases in Japan and worldwide.

Emergen Research has segmented the global automotive airbag silicone market on the basis of type, airbag position, vehicle type, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) One-Piece-Woven Cut-And-Sewn Seam-Sealed



Airbag Position Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Curtain/Side Front Knee



Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Commercial Vehicle Passenger Cars



Region wise performance of the Automotive Airbag Silicone industry

This report studies the global Automotive Airbag Silicone market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Airbag Silicone market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Automotive Airbag Silicone Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Automotive Airbag Silicone Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Automotive Airbag Silicone Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Automotive Airbag Silicone Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Automotive Airbag Silicone Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Automotive Airbag Silicone Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rapid urbanization and industrialization

4.2.2.2. Stringent government regulations regarding carbon emissions

4.2.2.3. Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases

4.2.2.4. Rising need to enhance indoor air quality

4.2.3. Automotive Airbag Silicone Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost associated with the maintenance of Automotive Airbag Silicone products

4.2.3.2. Availability of renewable sources of energy

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Automotive Airbag Silicone Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

10.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3. Competitor’s Positioning

10.4. Strategy Benchmarking

10.5. Vendor Landscape

10.5.1. Raw Material Suppliers

10.5.1.1. North America

10.5.1.2. Europe

10.5.1.3. Asia Pacific

10.5.1.4. Middle East & Africa

10.5.1.5. Latin America

10.5.2. Distributors

10.5.2.1. North America

10.5.2.2. Europe

10.5.2.3. Asia Pacific

10.5.2.4. Middle East & Africa

10.5.2.5. Latin America

10.5.3. Others

Continued….

