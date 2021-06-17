Automotive Ambient Lighting Market Top Research Insights, Global Report, Infrastructure Analysis & Growth Rate Report 2021

Global Automotive Ambient Lighting Market

The Automotive Ambient Lighting is defined as lighting that direct the illumination of the lights for more liveliness inside the vehicle. It also covers the areas around the footwell & door handles. It provides the lightning depending upon the driver’s mood, on the basis of the security & safety, the interior appearance of the vehicle. Automotive Ambient Lighting serves the illumination for the reading purposes as well as helps to reduce the driver’s fatigue. It finds its application in luxury automotive vehicles.

The increase in adoption of automotive ambient lighting in automobiles is expected to rise due to the increase in awareness of energy-efficient lighting systems as well as the rise in sales of luxury vehicles equipped with navigation and infotainment systems which is expected to boost the global automotive ambient lighting market growth over the forecast period. The growing demand for conventional & green cars in automotive industry is expected to drive the target market growth.

Automotive ambient lighting positively influences internal appearance of vehicles, space perception, safety & comfort, & altering and mood lighting depending on driver’s mood. For example, automotive ambient lighting decreases a driver’s fatigue while driving at night. These benefits are anticipated to elevate the market growth. The increase in adoption of innovative technologies is a one of the major driving factors which expected to accelerate the market growth. Automobile manufacturers are continuously operating to produce technologically advanced components which are lightweight, energy-efficient, and are compact in nature which is expected to support the global automotive ambient lighting market growth during this forecast period.

High cost associated with LED is a major restraint which expected to hamper the global automotive ambient lighting market growth during this forecast period. Also, higher cost of OE integration may limit the global automotive ambient lighting market growth.

Automotive Ambient Lighting Market Segmentation

The Global Automotive Ambient Lighting Market is segmented into vehicle segment such as C segment, D Segment, E Segment, and F Segment. Further, market is segmented into application such as Dashboard, Center Console, Doors, Footwell, and Others.

Also, the Global Automotive Ambient Lighting Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The North America is expected to register high market share in global automotive ambient lighting market growth due to the factors such as the increase in disposable income of individuals, and the growing new vehicle registration. Also, Europe is expected to hold second largest position in target market. APAC is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during this forecast period due to the increase in sales of electric vehicles in this region which is expected to accelerate the market growth.

Market key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Federal-Mogul LLC, OSRAM Licht AG, Grupo Antolin, HELLA, Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd, General Electric, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo S.A., Dräxlmaier Group, Stanley Electric Co., Ltd, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Vehicle Segment

C segment

D Segment

E Segment

F Segment

By Application

Dashboard

Center Console

Doors

Footwell

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

