Automotive LiDAR Market Trends, Future Growth, Size, Share, Types, Products, High Demand, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2027 The study methodologies used to examine the Automotive LiDAR market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.

The global Automotive LiDAR Market is expected to reach USD 1,092.5 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

Significant driving forces shaping the future of the Automotive LiDAR market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistics. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry’s growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.

North America dominated the market for automotive LiDAR with a 53.9% share in 2019. The mandatory regulations by the government for the installation of safety technologies and the high rate of adoption of advanced technologies will drive the demand of the market.

Key participants include Delphi Automotive PLC, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., First Sensor AG, Continental AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Quanergy System Inc., Leddartech Inc., and Innoviz Technologies Ltd., among others.

Image Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

2D Image Type

3D-Image Type

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Solid-State LiDAR

Mechanical/Scanning LiDAR

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

ICE

HEV

PHEV

Battery Electric

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Autonomous Vehicle

Semi-autonomous vehicle

Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bumper & Grill

Headlight & Taillight

Roofs & Upper Pillars

Others (Windscreen, Rear View Mirrors)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

