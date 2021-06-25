Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Size, Revenue Growth Factors & Trends, Key Player Strategy Analysis, 2026

The global automotive refinish coatings market is expected to reach USD 11.34 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the increasing disposable income, changing lifestyle and buying behavior of people, and the demand for luxury vehicles from the segment.

Automotive refinishing coatings are used by the end-users, to address the growing need for up-to-date maintenance and servicing of vehicles to enhance the look and durability of the vehicles and by protecting them from damages due to harsh temperatures and UV radiation. Developments and innovations in coatings, such as high-tech eco-friendly coating materials having low solvent content is another factor fueling the growth of the market.

Stringent regulations regarding various VOC-containing products is one of the factors restraining the growth of the market. The use of VOC-containing products, releases VOCs causing air pollution and smog, to improve the same, Governments of many countries have implemented a series of control measures.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market is segmented on the basis of resin type into epoxy, alkyd, polyurethane, others.

Clear coats, which provide protection to the paint on the vehicles from sun, dust or water, hold the largest share of the market in 2018. It is expected to have a growth rate of 3.4% during the forecast period.

Solvent-borne coatings hold the largest share in the market in 2018 with a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period, the reason is because of its cost effectiveness as compared to other technologies.

The market is segmented on the basis of applications into commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and two wheelers.

The market is segmented on the basis of geography by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA.

The Asia Pacific region, mainly Japan, China and India, has expanded its automotive industry due to the high demand for passenger and commercial vehicles, increased congestion and population, which, in turn, has led to the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Key participants include PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin Williams Company, Axalta Coating systems Ltd., AzkoNobel N.V BASF SE, Convestro AG, Kansai Paints Co. Ltd., Esdee Paint Ltd., KCC Corporation, KAPCI Coating Co. Ltd., NOROO Paint & Coatings Co. Ltd, The Lubrizol Corporation, S.Coat Co., Ltd., Nippon Paint Holding Co. Ltd., and Berger Paints India Ltd., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global automotive refinish coatings Market on the basis of resin type, product, technology, substrate, application, and region:

Resin type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Epoxy

Alkyd

Polyurethane

Others

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Primer

Basecoat

Clearcoat

Activator

Filler

Putty

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Solvent-borne Coatings

Water-borne Coatings

UV-cured Coatings

Substrate Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Glass

Metal

Plastic

Other

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Commercial vehicles Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Passenger vehicles Compact Executive Luxury

Two-wheeler

