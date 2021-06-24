Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2027 The study methodologies used to examine the Autonomous Emergency Brakes market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.

The global autonomous emergency brakes market is projected to be worth USD 76.06 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The autonomous emergency brakes market is observing a high growth rate attributed to growing road safety concerns and growing adoption of autonomous emergency braking systems. Road traffic accidents and deaths have a significant impact on individuals, societies, and nations. They encompass considerable costs to healthcare systems consuming resources and causing huge productivity loss with substantial economic and social aftermaths. It has been found that around 1.25 million individuals around the world die annually due to road collisions and accidents. Autonomous emergency brakes have the capability to recognize a potential crash and trigger the braking system to retard the vehicle for collision avoidance, or as a minimum, reduce the impact.

You can download free sample pdf copy of Autonomous Emergency Brakes market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/293

Key Highlights From The Report

In November 2019, Hyundai Mobis made an announcement about the development of an innovative rear-autonomous emergency braking technology deploying ultra short-range radar. The technology is estimated to contribute considerably to unexpected backover crashes prevention due to its faster response and wider detection range.

Actuators provide a higher precision level in motion controlling attributed to its ability to modify the speed, force, and torque at various vehicular movement stages.

Data fusion enables the separation of false-positive inputs from real objects, an essential functionality from an autonomous emergency brake system for the prevention of accidental application of brakes resulting in rear-end collision that may be dangerous.

North America contributed to a significant autonomous emergency brakes market share attributed to a rise in mandatory regulation for automotive safety in the region. Automotive manufacturers are emphasizing the up-gradation of already launched automotive models with suitable hardware with a pre-crash system.

Key participants include Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., Continental AG, Valeo SA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Wabco Holdings Inc., and Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., among others.

You can download free sample pdf copy of Autonomous Emergency Brakes market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/293

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Camera

Fusion

LiDAR

Radar

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Actuators

Audible Buzzers

Controllers

Sensors

Visual Indicators

Automation Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Autonomous Vehicle

Semi-Autonomous Vehicle

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Forward Emergency Braking

Reverse Emergency Breaking

Multi-Directional Emergency Breaking

The global Autonomous Emergency Brakes market is classified on a product basis, application and end-user. Based on product, the market is segmented as systems, and services & software. Considering application the market is classified as cardiology, oncology, neurology, and others. The market on the basis of the end-user is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic centers.

Regional outlook (revenue, usd billion; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest Of Eu)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest Of Apac)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest Of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest Of Mea)

The research takes a closer look at prominent factors driving the growth rate of the prominent product categories across major geography. Furthermore, the study covers a lot of the sales, gross margin, consumption capacity, spending power and customer preference across various countries. The report offers clear indications how the Autonomous Emergency Brakes market is expected to witness numerous exciting opportunities in the years to come. Critical aspects including the growing requirement, demand and supply status, customer preference, distribution channels and others are presented through resources such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Buy now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/293

There are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Autonomous Emergency Brakes market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Autonomous Emergency Brakes market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Autonomous Emergency Brakes market growth worldwide?

Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/autonomous-emergency-brakes-market

Table of content

Chapter 1. Autonomous Emergency Brakes market methodology & sources

1.1. Autonomous Emergency Brakes market definition

1.2. Autonomous Emergency Brakes market research scope

1.3. Autonomous Emergency Brakes market methodology

1.4. Autonomous Emergency Brakes market research sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid sources

1.5. Market estimation technique

Chapter 2. Executive summary

2.1. Summary snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Autonomous Emergency Brakes market key insights

Chapter 4. Autonomous Emergency Brakes market segmentation & impact analysis

Chapter 5. Autonomous Emergency Brakes market by products insights & trends, revenue (usd million), volume (kilo tons)

Chapter 6. Autonomous Emergency Brakes market by types insights & trends, revenue (usd million), volume (kilo tons)

Chapter 7. Autonomous Emergency Brakes market by applications insights & trends revenue (usd million), volume (kilo tons)

Chapter 8. Autonomous Emergency Brakes market by end use insights & trends revenue (usd million), volume (kilo tons)

Chapter 9. Autonomous Emergency Brakes market regional outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive landscape

Continued…

Related reports: