Autonomous Ship Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Outlook Worth, Latest Trend Report Research 2021

Autonomous Ship Market

Autonomous ships also defined as the crewless ships which are equipped with the software & hardware without human interference. The components present in the ships help to make decision in accordance with the environment like automated navigation, sensors, GPS tracker propulsion & auxiliary systems, and others,. Also, the partially automated ships are controlled and monitored through the off-board control centers with the interference of humans.

The increase in seaborne trade across the world coupled with increasing maritime tourism is expected to propel the global autonomous ship market growth. Also, the lack of sailors is expected to propel the adoption of autonomous systems. These are installed in vessels to automate several processes like navigation and propulsion of the vessel through the use of components & systems including sensors, propulsion control system, navigation systems, and among others.

Furthermore, the growing investment in research and development capabilities by the shipping companies which expected to support the global autonomous ship market growth. The focus of shipping companies is to incorporate advanced technologies in the ships including e-navigation, maritime remote control system, and automation software in vessels is fuelling the global autonomous ship market growth.

Lack of skilled employees is a major challenging factor which expected to hamper the global autonomous ship market growth during this forecast period. Also, lack of common standards for data generated from different subsystems in a ship may limit the market growth.

Autonomous Ship Market Segmentation

The Global Autonomous Ship Market is segmented into level of autonomy such as Semi-Autonomous, and Fully-Autonomous, by Ship type such as Passenger, Commercial, and Defense, by fuel type such as LNG, Carbon Neutral Fuels, Electric Batteries, and Heavy Fuel Oil/ Marine Engine Fuel. Further, market is segmented into component such as Hardware, and Software.

Also, the Global Autonomous Ship Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Top Market Key Players

Some of the key operating players in the Global Autonomous Ship Market are ABB Ltd, Rolls-Royce, Honeywell International, Kongsber g Gruppen, Wartsila, Siemens, General Electric, Marine Technologies LLC, Praxis Automation & Technology B.V., Marlink, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Level of Autonomy

Semi-Autonomous

Fully-Autonomous

By Ship type

Passenger

Commercial

Defense

By Fuel Type

LNG

Carbon Neutral Fuels

Electric Batteries

Heavy Fuel Oil/ Marine Engine Fuel

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

