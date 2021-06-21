Autonomous Vehicle Market Research Report Forecast to 2027 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 The growth of the market is attributed to the growing demand of self-driving cars along with regulatory frameworks, government funding, and investment in digital infrastructure.

The global Autonomous Vehicle Market is projected to reach USD 724.36 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The emergence of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) may well be a significant autonomous cars market growth driver. They assist in reducing the pressure on the propulsion by avoiding distractions.

The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Autonomous Vehicle Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Autonomous Vehicle industry.

Top competitors are: Honda Motor Corporation, , Daimler AG (Mercedes Benz), Ford Motor Company, BMW AG, General Motors, Audi AG, Nissan Motor Company, Tesla and Toyota Motor Corporation among others.

The latest report presents the vital indicators of market growth, including an effective value chain analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and CAGR growth over the forecast period. The significant data and information gathered by our analysts are likely to help readers have a clear comprehension of the qualitative and quantitative growth parameters of the global Autonomous Vehicle market.

The Autonomous Vehicle market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2019-2027.

The Autonomous Vehicle industry research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Autonomous Vehicle market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The Autonomous Vehicle report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Camera LiDAR Radar Ultrasonic Sensor Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Civil Robo Taxi Ride hail and share Self-driving bus Self-driving truck Fuel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major Highlights of the ToC:

Market Dynamics:

Market Trends

Opportunities

Market Drivers

Challenges

Influence Factors

Developmental Trend Analysis:

Market Trend Analysis

Market Size (Volume and Value)

Methodology/Research Approach:

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

