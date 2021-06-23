Bio Decontamination Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The increasing cases of hospital acquired infections, growing prevalence of viral diseases and booming bio-pharma industry and rising efforts towards the development of sophisticated bio decontamination devices are some growing factors for the market.

Market Size – USD 127.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.2%, Market Trends– growing pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries demand decontamination solutions for efficient products and are driving the market widely.

The Global Bio Decontamination Market was valued at USD 127.3 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 206.8 million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2%. Bio decontamination facilitates aces of symptomatic and therapeutic medicines to the patients exposed to biological microorganisms.

The bio decontamination is mainly useful in hospitals and laboratories for extreme sterility that will reduce infections. The increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections are expected to fuel market growth in the future. The increasing number of medical and biotechnological corporations will additionally drive the market positively. As the Cleanrooms, isolators, laboratory areas, and biosafety workspaces (microbiological safety cabinets) involve a level of cleanliness and microbial control (achieved through disinfection) corresponding to the expected use of the area. Furthermore, developing economies such as India and China provides the untapped potential to the market.

COVID-19 Impact: Bio-decontamination systems in hospitals and other amenities are being used substantially to disinfect infected surfaces and help prevent the dispersed of the Coronavirus. Corresponding to the World Health Organization’s interim guidance on laboratory biosafety, disinfection procedures for COVID-19 should include appropriate disinfectants with proven activity against enveloped viruses. The Korea Centre for Disease Control (KCDC) has BSL-2 and BSL-3 research laboratory with a total volume of 2500 m. To decontaminate the laboratories, four portables networked Cleamix vapor generators are used. Furthermore, during the bio-decontamination process, the HPP270 probes appeared that the H2O2 concentration was rising quite rapidly. With the amount of COVID-19 cases growing worldwide, market leaders such as Bioquell, an Ecolab solution, are offering a proven solution to help eradicate coronavirus in a range of healthcare, life sciences, and pharmaceutical conditions, including separation rooms and public spaces. With the advent of technology, the UK Administration Biosafety Group at the Centre for Emergency Preparedness and Response has laid down guidelines to curb the situation. As a reaction to the rapid COVID-19 spread, Delox is presenting the device to a hospital for the bio-decontamination of elements and spaces. The device, which utilizes dryVHP equipment, can bio-decontaminate insignificant items such as PPE, right all through to clinical areas such as biosafety cabinets, or isolators. These considerations are indicative of the fact that there are top prospects for bio-decontamination in the forthcoming period.

The equipment segment held the largest market share owing to the launch of various innovative instruments in the market. Moreover, the portability of these instruments and reduced need for labor could also fuel the market growth. The awareness about newly discovered viruses and the need to decontaminate them is increasing among people and will contribute to dive the bio decontamination industry. The use of bio decontamination is one of the most cost-effective ways of viral decontamination and hence is extremely preferred over additional methods. Moreover, the advancement of new portable bio contamination mechanisms would further support the bio decontamination market’s growth. However, organizations of different countries have laid down rigid regulations affecting to the prevention of viral contamination. Therefore, it is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the extensive development of bio decontamination equipment may limit the market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In amidst of COVID, the FDA granted an emergency use authorization to STERIS Corporation for the STERIS V-PRO 1 Plus, maX and maX2 Low Temperature Sterilization Systems using the STERIS N95 Decontamination Cycle, which uses evaporated hydrogen peroxide.

Companies are showcasing their products at international platforms in the bio decontamination market, to enhance their sales. For instance, in February 2020, Bioquell, an Ecolab solution, showcased their bio decontamination systems in Florida which included various features and were technologically advanced.

Expansion is among key business strategy being adopted by existing industry players. For instance, in August 2019, Bioquell opened an art technology center at its headquarters in Pennsylvania, US. The new facility showcased a full range of high-performance bio decontamination systems and services.

Furthermore, advent to more advanced technologies supports the market development. In 2019, Telstar promoted it innovative technology including ionHP+ bio-decontamination system which has proven to decrease cycle times, reduce process costs and increase time available for process in isolation technology systems, water and pure steam generation and sterilization processes.

Investments in the field of bio-decontaminations is on surge, as market is reflecting promising growth. In line with this, in December 2019, Directa Plus which is a manufacturer of graphene nano-platelets based products, announced that they have been awarded a sum of 1 million USD to provide environmental decontamination services on the Trinity – 1X gas project in Block 30 offshore Romania.

Key participants in the market include Noxilizer, Inc., STERIS, Zhejiang Tailin Bioengineering Co., Ltd., Wenzhou Weike Biological Laboratory Equipment Co., Ltd., ClorDiSys Solutions Inc., Fedegari Autoclavi SpA, Howorth Air Technology Limited, TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc., Ecolab, Inc., and JCE Biotechnology

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Bio Decontamination market on the basis of products and services, type, agent, end use and region:

By Product and Services Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Services Pre and post construction needs Emergency response solution Daily decontamination of targeted pathogens outine decontamination of critical areas Others

Equipment Chamber Decontamination Equipment Room Decontamination Equipment

Consumables Biological Indicators Chemical Indicators



By Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Chamber Decontamination

Room Decontamination

By Agent Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Nitrogen Dioxide

Hydrogen Peroxide

Chlorine Dioxide

Peracetic Acid

Glutaraldehyde

Paraformaldehyde

Others

By Method Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Thermal

High Pressure

Others

By End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Pharmaceutical Medical Device Manufacturing Companies

Life Sciences & Biotechnology Research Organizations

Hospitals & Healthcare Facilities

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

North America US

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Key Features of the Bio Decontamination Report:

The report encompasses Bio Decontamination market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

The report covers an extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Bio Decontamination industry

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Sophisticated analysis of the market statistics and is represented in graphs, tables, facts, figures, diagrams, and charts to provide a better understanding

