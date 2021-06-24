Biodefense Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2026

Supportive government initiatives in medical countermeasure preparedness against biological threats is a significant factor estimated to stimulate market demand.

The global biodefense market is expected to reach USD 7.64 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Biodefense involves the use of medical procedures to safeguard individuals against bioterrorism. Biodefense comprises interventions like drugs and vaccinations along with research and public health preparations to countermeasure bioterrorism.

Supportive government initiatives in medical countermeasure preparedness against biological threats is a significant factor estimated to stimulate market demand during the forecast period. Governments across the globe, especially in developed countries, make massive funding every year for the R&D of vaccines to thwart any biological threat. The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, was established in 2006 to help keep the nation safe from chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats, along with a focus on pandemic influenza (PI) and emerging infectious diseases (EID). The initiatives of governments worldwide open a window of opportunities for the firms involved in the biodefense sector.

The report provides a complete coverage of the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. To offer a clear understanding of the scope of the industry, competitive landscape and different progressive aspects are studied extensively in the report.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

Altimmune, Emergent BioSolutions, SIGA Technologies, Elusys Therapeutics, Ichor Medical Systems, DynPort Vaccine Company, Cleveland BioLabs, Bavarian Nordic, Achaogen, and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals among others.

The report further offers insights into company overviews, business landscape, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global market position, gross profit margins, SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each company. The report also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to offer deeper insights into market landscape and industrial chain.

Biodefense Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Anthrax Vaccine

Small Pox Vaccine

Botulism Vaccine

Radiation Vaccine

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Military

Civilian

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Direct Sales

Distribution

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to research, gather, and analyze data. The in-depth research report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and the data has been further validated and verified from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts. The report also offers strategic recommendations to key market players and novice players to overcome barriers and limitations and gain a robust footing in the market.

