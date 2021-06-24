Biological Safety Testing Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2026

Rising incidences of chronic disorders is a major factor influencing market growth.

The Biological Safety Testing Market is expected to reach USD 6.99 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the increasing predominance of lifestyle-associated chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer that serves as an essential contributing factor towards improving drug development and their following commercialization which are expected to drive the market growth. This is supposed to increase the need to study and ensure the safety of targeted and specific therapies, circumvent probable shortcomings and evaluate their outcomes. As a result of high manufacturing effectiveness, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are including biological safety testing tools to offer highly effective and contamination-free biologics to provide to the large population experiencing from target diseases.

The report focuses on the comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with detailed company profiles, market share, product portfolio, financial standings, market reach, global position, and strategic business expansion plans.

Some of the players profiled in the report are

Charles River Laboratories International Inc., SGS SA, Lonza Group, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, WuXiPharmaTech Inc., Avance Biosciences Inc., BSL Bioservice, Merck KGaA, Cytovance Biologics Inc., and Toxikon Corporation, among others.

The report sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches among others. It also discusses in detail the technological advancements, product developments, and research and development activities of each key company.

Further the report segments the Biological Safety Testing market on the basis of product types, applications, end-uses, and regions. The report discusses in detail the key factors influencing revenue growth of the segments and market growth in key regions. It also discusses economic growth, technological advancement, and presence of key players in each major geographical region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Reagents & kits

Instruments

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Vaccines & therapeutics

Stem cell

Tissue & tissue-based products

Gene therapy

Blood & blood-based therapy

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Endotoxin tests

Bioburden tests

Adventitious agent detection tests

Residual host contamination detection tests

Sterility tests

Cell line authentication and characterization tests

Others

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points Covered in the Report:

Key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and research and development scenario

Analysis of micro- and macro-economic factors and regulatory framework

In-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape

Strategic recommendations to established market players and new entrants to overcome limitations and entry-level barriers in the global market landscape

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations, threats, growth prospects and opportunities

