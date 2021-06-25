Biomaterials Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, orthopedic disorders, hike in the geriatric population, and significant technological advancements in the biomaterials industry are expected to drive the growth of the Biomaterials market in the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 108.6 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 14.8%, Market Trends– Advancements in Biomaterials platform and improved regulations for surgical procedures.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Biomaterials market was valued at USD 108.6 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 296.40 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.8%. A biomaterial is a substance or blends other than drugs that are derived from synthetic or natural sources. According to the U.S. National Institute of Health, such materials can be utilized whenever to substitute absolutely or incompletely any organ, tissue, or body function to improve individual life. Moreover, these can be useful in different advanced medical technologies such, plastic surgery, drug delivery devices, tissue engineering, and other medical implants. For instance, Metallic biomaterials are generally utilized in orthopedic procedures for bone support and replacement, as they are durable and resistant to weakness corruption. They are used in dental, cardiovascular, and cosmetic surgeries. Moreover, metals are used in neuromuscular stimulation devices because of their excellent electrical conductivity, thus driving the growth of the market for the forecast period.

The key factors influencing the market include the growing geriatric population, acceleration in chronic disorders such as cardiovascular disorders, orthopedic disorders, and an upsurge in the sports injuries, which are anticipated to impel the market in the forecast period. For instance, according to the American Heart Association’s insights in 2019, cardiovascular disease (CVD) remained the leading cause of death in the United States.

The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better business decisions. In addition to that, the study helps well-established companies and players gain a deeper understanding of the market and make informed decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Royal DSM, Carpenter Technology Corporation, BASF SE, Corbion, Cam Bioceramics B.V., Celanese Corporation, CoorsTek Inc., CeramTec, Evonik Industries, and GELITA AG.

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

On basis of product types and application offered by the Biomaterials industry, the market is segmented into:

Product type:

Types Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017- 2027)

Ceramic Calcium Phosphate Aluminium Oxide Calcium Sulfate Carbon Zirconia Glass

Metallic Gold and silver alloys Cobalt-Chrome Alloy Titanium and its alloys Stainless Steel

Polymeric Nylon Silicon Rubber Polyetheretherketone Polyester Acrylic Glass Polyethylene Polyvinyl Chloride

Natural Alginates Chitin Cellulose Collagen and Gelatin Fibrin Hyaluronic Acid Silk

Others

Applications:

Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017- 2027)

Cardiovascular Sensors Stents Pacemakers Implantable Cardiac Defibrillators Vascular Grafts Guidewires Others

Ophthalmology Lens Intraoccular Contact Synthetic Corneas Occular Tissue Replacement Others

Orthopedic Viscosupplementation Orthobiologics Joint Replacement Biomaterials Spine Biomaterials Others

Plastic Surgery Soft Tissue Fillers Bioengineered Skins Facial Wrinkle Treatment Craniomaxillofacial Surgeries Peripheral Nerve Repair Acellular Dermal Matrices Others

Neurology Shunting Systems Cortical Neural Prosthetics Hydrogel Scaffold for CNS repair Neural Stem Cell Encapsulation Others

Tissue Engineering

Others

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Biomaterials market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Benefits of Biomaterials Market Report:

Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Biomaterials sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Biomaterials industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Biomaterials industry

Analysis of the Biomaterials market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry

