Blockchain in Healthcare Market Research Report Forecast to 2027 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

The global blockchain in healthcare Market is expected to reach USD 5,798.0 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The blockchain in healthcare is observing a high growth rate attributable to its rising application in supply chain management (SCM), clinical data exchange & interoperability, and claims adjustment & billing management, among others. Several hospitals and organizations are implementing the blockchain technology to record, analyze, and monitor patient information.

The latest market intelligence report, titled 'Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market', is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Blockchain in Healthcare industry.

Top competitors are: IBM, Microsoft, Gem, Chronicled, Hashed Health, Factom, Guardtime, Pokitdok, Patientory, and Blockpharma, among others.

The latest report presents the vital indicators of market growth, including an effective value chain analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, and CAGR growth over the forecast period.

The Blockchain in Healthcare market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2019-2027.

The Blockchain in Healthcare industry research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Blockchain in Healthcare market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The Blockchain in Healthcare report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Permissioned/Private Blockchain

Permissionless/Public Blockchain

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Supply Chain Management

Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability

Claims Adjustment & Billing Management

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Others

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major Highlights of the ToC:

Market Dynamics:

Market Trends

Opportunities

Market Drivers

Challenges

Influence Factors

Developmental Trend Analysis:

Market Trend Analysis

Market Size (Volume and Value)

Methodology/Research Approach:

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

