Blue Light Therapy Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

The global blue light therapy market is expected to reach USD 337.1 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Blue light therapy makes use of blue light to treat specific conditions or disorders that may or may not be related to skin and is recognized as a pain-free procedure.

Growing prevalence of acne is likely to boost market demand in the forecast period. Blue light therapy is a kind of noninvasive treatment for acne vulgaris where blue light is deployed to destroy specific acne-causing bacteria on the skin. As per the American Academy of Dermatology, light therapies have proved to be promising in treating acne, and numerous individuals have observed a considerable betterment in the health of their skin after several sessions. It may be implemented to treat conditions that have already occurred on the skin or to control the condition before an acne outbreak occurs.

The report provides a complete coverage of the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. To offer a clear understanding of the scope of the industry, competitive landscape and different progressive aspects are studied extensively in the report.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

Philps Koninklijke NV, Sphere Gadget Technologies, Aura Daylight, North Light Technologies, Veriflux Inc., Nature Bright, Klarstein, Zepter International, PhotoMedex, and Beurer, among others.

The report further offers insights into company overviews, business landscape, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global market position, gross profit margins, SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each company. The report also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to offer deeper insights into market landscape and industrial chain.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global blue light therapy market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Light Box

Floor & Desk Lamps

Light Visor

Handheld Devices for Skin Treatment (HDST)

Blue Light Therapy Bulbs

Dawn Simulator

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Psoriasis

Vitiligo

Eczema

Winter Blues

Acne Vulgaris

Sleeping Disorders

Seasonal Affective Disorders (SAD)

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare Settings

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to research, gather, and analyze data. The in-depth research report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and the data has been further validated and verified from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts. The report also offers strategic recommendations to key market players and novice players to overcome barriers and limitations and gain a robust footing in the market.

