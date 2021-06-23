Brachytherapy Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The rise in the prevalence of cancer, adoption of technological advanced treatments, ongoing new product launch, and strategic collaboration, better healthcare facilities are key factors contributing to the high CAGR of the Brachytherapy market during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 368.8 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.7% Market Trends– Rise in research and development of efficient products

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Brachytherapy Market valued at USD 368.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 531.4 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7%. It is a treatment used for the treatment of malignancy; it is done by placing radioactive material inside the body; it is also called internal radiation. The therapy allows doctors to deliver high doses of radiation to specific parts of the body rather than using conventional forms of radiation therapy where radiation is given outside the body. This process targets the tumor and reduces radiation to the nearby healthy tissue.

According to the reports of WHO, the global cancer burden had estimated to be about 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths by 2018. According to an estimation around 17 million registered breast cancer in 2017, wherein 10 million had prostate cancer in 2017 across the globe. Due to the rise in technological advancements, R&D investments are likely to propel the growth of the market; also, the increase in healthcare awareness are factors improving market growth. However, side effects obtained by the therapy, and availability of other alternative substitute therapies are the primary restraint to the market. North America had held significant market value in the year 2018, owing to the rise in the prevalence of malignancy, and an increase in the healthcare expenditure, and also government funding for better treatment of tumors.

The report focuses on the comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with detailed company profiles, market share, product portfolio, financial standings, market reach, global position, and strategic business expansion plans.

Some of the players profiled in the report are

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG, IsoRay Medical, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Argon Medical Devices Inc., Panacea Medical Technologies, Elekta AB, Boston Scientific Corporation, CR Bard Inc., GE Healthcare, and Varian Medical Systems, Inc

The report sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches among others. It also discusses in detail the technological advancements, product developments, and research and development activities of each key company.

Further the report segments the Brachytherapy market on the basis of product types, applications, end-uses, and regions. The report discusses in detail the key factors influencing revenue growth of the segments and market growth in key regions. It also discusses economic growth, technological advancement, and presence of key players in each major geographical region.

Segmentation by Product Type:

Types Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy

Low Dose Rate (LDR) Brachytherapy

Products Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2024)

Brachytherapy After Loader

Brachytherapy Applicators Intraluminal Applicators Interstitial Applicators Intraoperative and Surface Applicators

Brachytherapy Software

Segmentation by Application/End-user:

Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2024

Cervical cancer

Prostate Cancer

Gynecological Cancer

Breast Cancer

Other Cancers

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2024)

Hospitals

Oncology Treatment Centers

Others

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points Covered in the Report:

Key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and research and development scenario

Analysis of micro- and macro-economic factors and regulatory framework

In-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape

Strategic recommendations to established market players and new entrants to overcome limitations and entry-level barriers in the global market landscape

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations, threats, growth prospects and opportunities

