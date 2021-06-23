Breast Imaging Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2027

The global breast imaging market is expected to reach USD 5.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Breast imaging aids to describe the lesion and checks the remainder of the breast for any secondary lesions.

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer occurring in women. There were more than 2 million new cases of breast cancer in 2018. Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands are the countries with the highest rates of occurrences of breast cancer in the year 2018 across the globe. According to Global Health Estimates, WHO 2013, it is projected that more than 508,000 women deceased in 2011 owing to breast cancer. It has been found that around 50% of breast cancer cases and nearly 58% of deaths happen in less developed economies as compared to developed economies. The global breast cancer survival rates vary greatly, ranging from around 80% in North America, Japan, and Sweden to nearby 60% in middle-income nations and lower than 40% in low-income nations. Hence, the implementation of breast imaging to screen and detect malignant cells in the human breast is driving the growth of the market.

The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better business decisions. In addition to that, the study helps well-established companies and players gain a deeper understanding of the market and make informed decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Canon Inc., Philips Healthcare, Aurora Imaging Technology Inc., Hologic Inc., GE Healthcare, Dilon Technologies Inc., Siemens Healthineers, CMR Naviscan, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc., among others.

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global breast imaging market on the basis of modalities, patient type, end-users, and region:

Modalities Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Ionizing Breast imaging Mammography Molecular Breast Imaging (MBI) Positron Emission Tomography-Computed Tomography (PET-CET) Positron Emission Mammography (PEM)

Non-Ionizing Breast Imaging Breast Ultrasound Breast MRI Automated Whole Breast-Ultrasound Breast Thermography

Others

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Female

Male

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Breast Imaging market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Benefits of Breast Imaging Market Report:

Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Breast Imaging sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Breast Imaging industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Breast Imaging industry

Analysis of the Breast Imaging market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry

