Butyl Acetate Market Size, Revenue Share, Drivers & Trends Analysis, 2020–2027

The Global Butyl Acetate Market is forecast to reach USD 8.60 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Butyl acetate or n-Butyl acetate is an organic compound with a colorless liquid formation and has a characteristic sweet and fruity smell. Butyl acetate is widely mixed as the solvent and diluent in the lacquers & coatings and adhesives & sealants for its comparatively low cost, low toxicity, and agreeable odor. It is commonly used in nail varnish removers and in the color and inks to mark fruit or vegetables. Butyl acetate is a prominent organic compound found in alcoholic beverages, fruit juices, beer, wine, spirits, and others. The global market is growing at a substantial pace due to the growing demand for butyl acetates in the food & beverages for its distinctive sweet flavor and in the adhesives & sealants as a comparatively low-cost solvent. Owing to a high rise in the disposable income in the emerging countries, the fascinations for architectural improvement has been a high propellant factor for this market.

The Asia Pacific market is forecasted to generate the highest market share of 37.3% in the year 2027, owing to its extensive demand for butyl acetates in the adhesive, paint and packaging industries. Asia Pacific, with its elevated growth in consumer goods especially the foods and beverages in China, India, and Indonesia, is likely to retain its superiority in this market. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets, while Germany and Japan hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Key participants include BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, INEOS Oxide Ltd, Eastman Chemical Company, BASF PETRONAS Chemicals, Celanese Corporation, Yangtze River Acetyls, The Dow Chemical Company, Sipchem, and Merck KGaA, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global butyl acetate market on the basis of application, distribution channel, end-use verticals, and region:

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealant

Process Solvent

Activator & Hardener

Other Applications

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Food & Beverages

Architectural

Packaging Industry

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

North America

US

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

