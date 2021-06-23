Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Industry Compound Annual Growth Rate of 9.6 % | Market Trend – Rise in incidence of cancer across the globe, increasing demand for personalized medicine and Rise in the adoption of the cancer profiling methods by oncologists.

Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Industry Compound Annual Growth Rate of 9.6 % | Market Trend – Rise in incidence of cancer across the globe, increasing demand for personalized medicine and Rise in the adoption of the cancer profiling methods by oncologists.

The rise in the adoption of the cancer tumor profiling methods by oncologists is seen to drive the market because of the efficacy of cancer tumor profiling for diagnosis at the early stage of cancer, which is one factor in boosting the market growth. However, technical issues with sample collection and storage remain one of the factors that hinder the growth of the market for the forecast period.

The latest research report titled 'Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market', published by Emergen Research, offers a closer look into the global Cancer Tumor Profiling market, throwing light on various market dynamics, key market drivers, trends, challenges, and opportunities for growth.

The Genomics segment was valued at 2.76 Billion in 2019, owing to the rise in the research institutes’ funding for developing modified medicine is expected to increase the demand for the genomics industry. The use of genomics technology by various companies for cancer tumor profiling is anticipated to increase the overall genomics industry’s demand for the upcoming forecast period.

The research report analyzes the overall impact of the pandemic on the Cancer Tumor Profiling industry, along with its impact on the key segments and sub-segments of the market.

Key participants include Caris Life Sciences, Foundation Medicine, GenomeDX, Genomic Health, Guardant Health, Helomics Corporation, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., Nanostring Technologies, Neogenomics Inc., Oxford Gene Technology, Qiagen N.V., Ribomed Biotechnologies Inc., among others.

Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Region:

The report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The Cancer Tumor Profiling industry report offers a critical overview of the market segment with regards to the market size, market share, market volume, price analysis, global reach, and financial standing.

Technique Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Genomics Epigenetics Metabolomics Proteomics

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Immunoassays In Situ Hybridization Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH) Microarray Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Sequencing Technologies Next Generation Sequencing(NGS) Pyro Sequencing Sanger Sequencing Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Research Application Biomarker Discovery Personalized Cancer Medicine Clinical Application Oncological Diagnostics Prognostics Monitoring and Treatment Screening Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America Canada Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Cancer Tumor Profiling market? What is the anticipated market valuation of the Cancer Tumor Profiling industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Cancer Tumor Profiling market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Cancer Tumor Profiling industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

