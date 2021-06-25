Cannabis Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The growing legalization of cannabis across the globe and the demand for medical marijuana in managing various neurological and mental disorders are projected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The Global Cannabis Market is projected to reach USD 48.29 billion in 2027. The market is being predominantly driven by the growing usage of cannabis for many medicinal and recreational usage and increasing legalization in many countries with proliferating portfolio of end-use products. Rising proven studies suggests supporting the medicinal properties to treat many medical conditions including chronic pain, glaucoma, and poor appetite, nausea, migraines, seizures, and anxiety, among many others have been helping grow its usage amongst the end-users.

The latest research report titled ‘Global Cannabis Market’, published by Emergen Research, offers a closer look into the global Cannabis market, throwing light on various market dynamics, key market drivers, trends, challenges, and opportunities for growth. The report emphasizes the microeconomic and macroeconomic factors that influence the future of the Cannabis market.

Prominent factors influencing the competitive landscape of the global market:

The report offers an extensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Cannabis market, profiling the most prominent market players.

The report includes data pertaining to the manufacturing facilities of the key industry players, along with the market shares they hold and the regions they operate in.

Furthermore, the document covers the product catalog of leading companies, product specifications and common application types, pricing models, and the gross margins set by these companies.

Key players in the Cannabis market include Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis Inc., Tikun Olam, Cannabis Science Inc., Aphria Inc., Maricann Group Inc., Tilray Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc., Medical Marijuana, Inc., STENOCARE, Cronos Group Inc., Terra Tech Corp., and MedMen, among others.

The global Cannabis market report analyzes the current trends of the market, along with the barriers expected to rise during the forecast estimation for 2020-2027. The report offers the growth spectrum of the key companies and utilizes the key statistical tools for the evaluation of the various elements of the industry to offer an accurate growth forecast.

The segmentation of the market is done on the basis of product types, application spectrum, and the key regions of the Cannabis market. Along with this, the report also provides extensive coverage of the key companies and their strategic schemes to gain a substantial market position.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Cannabis Market on the basis of Product Type, Compound, Application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) Flower Concentrates Others

Compound Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) Tetrahydrocannabinol Cannabidiol (CBD) Balanced THC & CBD

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) Medical Pain Management Neurological Health Management Mental Health Management Others Recreational Others



Regional Bifurcation:

The latest report categorizes the global Cannabis market into various regions across the globe, based on their market dominance and revenue share.

The report briefs about the market share data of each of the regional segments, along with the potential growth drivers of these regions.

The report includes valuable insights into the import and export trends, revenue estimation, and production and consumption rates, as well as the leading players of each region.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players of the Cannabis industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of the Cannabis market?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

