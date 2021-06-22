Cannabis Packaging Market Worths,Revenue Size, Trends and Factors, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2026 The Global Cannabis Packaging Market is expected to reach USD 5.20 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

As more states legalize medical marijuana, the cannabis industry across the globe has grown more than 310% in the past four years.

The Global Cannabis Packaging Market is expected to reach USD 5.20 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Green packing a significant trend arising is the push for weed products to be packaged in materials that are recyclable, biodegradable, and compostable. As more states legalize medical marijuana, the weed industry across the globe has grown more than 310% in the past four years. As per the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, marijuana has been legalized at some or the other level in 28+ states and is pending further legalization in 13+ others. This exponential growth, along with an attribute of self-funded small organizations, has helped legitimize its use in the eyes of many. By 2020, it is anticipated the industry is expected to reach $24.5 billion alone in the U.S., with $11.2 billion alone for recreational products. While 89% of customers preferred flowers in 2017, by 2020 only 61% of customers prefer flowers, instead favoring concentrated, processed weed formats.

Market Size – USD 1.39 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 26.4%, Market Trends – Increase in number of states legalizing medical marijuana

Competitive Landscape

Global Cannabis Packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Cannabis Packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Cannabis Packaging Market Top Players (Market Analysis, Opportunities, Demand, Forecasting)

Kush Bottles,

Cannabis Science Inc.,

Medical Marijuana Corp,

JL Clark,

Maple Leaf Green World,

L.Clark,

KAYA CANNABIS,

Lexaria Bioscience,

and Cannaline

Cannabis Science Inc.

acquired Bottle It Inc.

Segmentation: Global Cannabis Packaging Market

Based on Product Type:

Rigid Trays Plastic Tubes Others

Semi-Rigid Box Inserts Others

Flexible Blisters Clamshells Shatter Containers Others



Based on Application:

Medical Use

Recreational Use

Others

The following are the leading regions:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units). Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting the Cannabis Packaging industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Cannabis Packaging Market supply and demand. The report tracks the leading market players that will shape and impact the Global Cannabis Packaging Market most. The data analysis present in the Cannabis Packaging report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources. The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or restrainers on Cannabis Packaging business.

