Carbon Fiber Tape Market Size, Share, Relevant Trends, Future Analysis, Global Industries Forecast till 2027

Global Carbon Fiber Tape Market

Carbon fiber tapes are defined as the reinforcement tapes which consists of thousands of parallel carbon fibers lightly bound together. These are utilized to manufacture aircraft for better performance, to reduce fuel consumption, and to reduce weight. These tapes provide various superior properties including high strength, high stiffness, and high abrasion.

The increase in demand for carbon fiber tapes across various end use industries including medical, aerospace, and pipe & tank is a key driving factor which expected to propel the global carbon fiber tapes market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise in demand of these tapes from wind energy & sporting goods industries is another driving factor which expected to drive the growth of global carbon fiber tapes market.

Also, the growing use of carbon fiber tape for manufacturing various aircraft parts will positively influence the market growth. Moreover, the increase in the use of lightweight vehicles will support the market growth. In addition, the growing demand for electric vehicles across the globe which expected to fuel the global carbon fiber tape market growth during this forecast timeline.

High processing & manufacturing cost is a major restraint which expected to hamper the global carbon fiber tape market growth during this forecast timeframe.

Market Segmentation

The Global Carbon Fiber Tape Market is segmented into form such as Dry tapes, and Prepreg Tapes. Further, market is segmented into end use such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Sports & Leisure, and Others.

Also, the Global Carbon Fiber Tape Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Hexcel, Solvay S.A., SABIC, SGL Carbon, Victrex, Cristex Composite Materials, Eurocarbon B.V., etc.

