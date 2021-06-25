Cathode Materials Market Revenue Share Analysis, Market Growth Forecast, 2026

The global cathode materials market is forecast to reach USD 26.61 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Cathode materials are vital components of any general battery which finds various applications in consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, and power tools among other industries. Owing to the changing trends in the electronics industry, coupled with growing laptop & cell phones in the market, the critical application of cathode materials are found to be in smart devices.

The market for cathode materials is influenced by the rising demand for battery electric vehicles in order to minimize carbon dioxide emissions. Strict government regulations against environmental pollution and the increasing price of fossil fuels are passively driving the market growth for cathode materials.

The above-mentioned factors collectively create opportunities for the market growth while factors such as safety issues related to storage and transportation of batteries pose limitations in the market. However, each factor would have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent advancements in the battery market owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of cathode materials.

Key players Umicore, 3M, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, POSCO, Johnson Matthey, Hitachi Chemical, Kureha, Sumitomo, Toda Kogyo, and Mitsui Mining & Smelting among others.

The Asia Pacific is a key region for the cathode materials market due to the rising industrialization in emerging economies, such as China, India and Thailand. Presence of established battery manufacturers and facilities in the region are expected to fuel the demand for cathode materials in the region. Furthermore, factors like support from the government, hefty investments by automotive giants on electric vehicle production have made the region one of the leading cathode material consumers.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Cathode Materials market on the basis of battery type, materials, end-use industries, and region:

Battery Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Lead-Acid

Lithium-Ion

Others

Materials Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Lithium Iron Phosphate

Lithium Cobalt Oxide

Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt

Lead Dioxide

Others

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Power Tools

Energy System Storage

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

