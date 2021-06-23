Cell and Gene Therapy Market Will Increase Demand, Statistics, Growth Rate In Forecast By 2027

High prevalence of cancer and other target conditions, insurance access, and expanded support for gene therapy research are driving the demand for the market.

The report entails an organized database of the Cell and Gene Therapy market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline. Therefore, the report, published by Emergen Research, is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Cell and Gene Therapy market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types.

Key participants include Spark Therapeutics LLC, Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., Bluebird Bio, GlaxoSmithKline, Celgene Corporation, Shire PLC, Sangamo Biosciences, Voyager Therapeutics, and Dimension Therapeutics, among others.

The Cell and Gene Therapy market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Cell and Gene Therapy Market on the basis of indication, vector type, and region:

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Inherited Retinal Disease Large B-Cell Lymphoma ADA-SCID Others

Vector Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Lentivirus AAV Retrovirus & Gammaretrovirus Modified Herpes Simplex Virus Adenovirus Non-Viral Plasmid Vector



Geographical Terrain of the Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Cell and Gene Therapy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cell and Gene Therapy Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Robust gene therapy pipeline

4.2.2.2. Introduction of technological advancements

4.2.2.3. Increasing investment from the companies and partnerships

4.2.2.4. Growing prevalence of target diseases and increased demand for innovative medicine

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Regulatory, scientific, and ethical challenges associated with gene therapy

4.2.3.2. High prices of gene therapy medicines

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Cell and Gene Therapy Market By Indication Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Indication Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

5.1.2. Inherited Retinal Disease

5.1.3. Large B-Cell Lymphoma

5.1.4. ADA-SCID

5.1.5. Others

Chapter 6. Cell and Gene Therapy Market By Vector Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Vector Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Lentivirus

6.1.2. AAV

6.1.3. Retrovirus & Gammaretrovirus

6.1.4. Modified Herpes Simplex Virus

6.1.5. Adenovirus

6.1.6. Non-Viral Plasmid Vector

